My 2024 Commentaries: July thru December, by Topic
A helpful way for you to check out my 2024 Critical Thinking commentaries that you may have missed
Since we are at the end of 2024, let’s look back. As I continue to add readers, some of them are probably not aware of Critical Thinking commentaries I published earlier in the year or before. Yes, anyone can check out the Archives — but do they?
In any case the Archives are chronologically arranged, while this last half of 2024 list of my commentaries is by topic. Although some commentaries could be under more than one topic, I put them where they seemed to be most applicable. I had to do this manually, so there might be a typo, etc. someplace. Hopefully this list will be of value to you!
Note 1: The comments for all these article are still open, so feel free to share your insights, after any commentary listed.
Note 2: This list will be available in the Archives if you’d like to refer to it at a later date.
Note 3: To go one step further back, check out the 1st Half of 2024 Archives, by topic.
Note 4: To go two steps back, check out the 2023 Archives, by topic.
Note 5: If you’d like to have me write more about a particular topic, please say so in the comments below.
CRITICAL THINKING —
Explaining the Importance of Critical Thinking — We can't succeed here if we can't convincingly explain WHY this is important
Try A Brain — A humorous (but spot on) perspective
Critically Thinking about Eric Hoffer: Part 1 — An Underappreciated Everyday Person with Genius Insights
Critically Thinking about Eric Hoffer: Part 2 — An Underappreciated Everyday Person with Genius Insights
The Fascinating Story of Warren Smith: Part 1 — Critical Thinking is at the core of it...
The Fascinating Story of Warren Smith: Part 2 — Critical Thinking is at the core of it...
K-12 EDUCATION —
Utilizing the Power of School Choice — What a waste if not fully optimized!
Critically Thinking about the US Department of Education — What is the best path forward for this troubled agency?
Critically Thinking about Children's Books: What's in Your Area Schools? (Part 1) — A Very Disturbing Issue in US K-12 Public Schools
Critically Thinking about Children's Books: What's in Your Area Schools? (Part 2) — A Very Disturbing Issue in K-12 Public Schools
A New Way to Educate K-12 Students — Critically Thinking Outside the Box
Education: Content and Competencies — The two main components of K-12 education
Why the US K-12 Education System is Failing — There are no more important reasons than this one...
A Subscriber's Perspective on US K-12 Education — With an interesting comparison to our European counterparts...
The Consequence of US Public Schools — An Extremely Alarming Perspective
Putting Things in Perspective — Do we need immediate urgent action or not?
Teaching Children to Think Critically — This should be the #1 objective of K-12 education
CLIMATE CHANGE —
CO2 Has Been Indicted by Consensus, Not Real Science or Critical Thinking — The differences between these are enormous
ENERGY —
The True Cost of Wind Energy — Wind energy is one of our MOST EXPENSIVE options!
An Editorial Board Flunks — More the norm than the exception
ELECTION INTEGRITY —
US Citizens’ Elections Bill of Rights
Lessons from the 2024 Elections — Have we really learned anything?
Election Integrity Going Forward — We've made good progress in the last four years
Critically Thinking about Experience — Should you automatically vote for the candidate with the most experience?
Election Integrity in a Nutshell — We need to stop assuming that our election results are honest
Helping with Election Integrity — This is an essential part of being a good citizen
POLITICS —
Shut Up or Speak Up? — This is a decision we are repeatedly faced with...
Ayn Rand and Critical Thinking — A lesser known emphasis that she makes...
Critically Thinking about "My Body My Choice" — What does that mean, and is that the real question?
Critically Thinking about Immigration — Let's try to extract some facts from the emotional alibis
TRUMP —
Rudyard Kipling's Words of Wisdom — Applying them and Critical Thinking to US Current Events.
US Govt Agency Nominees from Citizens — A chance for YOU to submit your inputs
"Why I'm Voting for Trump" — A cross-post from Ayaan Hirsi Ali
A Final Pre-Election Thought — More Critical Thinking Required
Critically Thinking about the 2024 Presidential Election — We need Critical Thinking here, not fear driven hysteria
Why I'm Voting the Way I Am — Another Guest Post
Critically Thinking about the Upcoming 2024 Election — The American Experiment is at Stake
Critically Thinking about the recent Presidential Debate — Readers weigh in...
My Prediction — A 2024 Election Hypothesis from my Crystal Ball
Critically Thinking about Kamala Harris — The Likely New Democratic Candidate for President
The Attempted Assassination: Part 1 — This is a good time for some critical thinking reflection
The Attempted Assassination: Part 2 — This is a good time for some critical thinking
SCIENCE —
Major Good News that the Mainstream Media is not publicizing: Part 1 — Chevron & Remdesivir
Major Good News that the Mainstream Media is not publicizing: Part 2 — The Extraordinary Chevron Case
Truth or Consequences — A powerful message is hidden in the Mann v Steyn miscarriage of justice
HEALTH —
Critically Thinking about the FDA— Particularly its EUA and Approval processes
My Letter to RFKjr — He has an extraordinary opportunity to be a MAJOR contributor
Critically Thinking about American's Health — One of Several Key Issues to Consider when Voting
Using Critical Thinking to Negotiate — Defending Your Health Rights is Paramount
Our COVID-19 Policies Were a Disaster — And there are no acknowledgments or apologies for errors made...
The President and Parkinson's — Another Hypothesis Makes the Rounds...
BELIEFS —
More on Critically Thinking about Beliefs — Another reader submission...
RELIGION —
Is it Christmas or Xmas? — Keeping things in perspective in 2024...
"That’s What Christians Do Now" — vs what they SHOULD be doing...
SOCIAL ISSUES —
Critically Thinking about Getting Along
Critically Thinking about Cats — A good commentary on gender identity.
They Think We Are Fools — It's up to us whether or not they are right
The "Fairness" Fraud — This is behind the DEI, CRT, Woke charades
MISC —
Some Personal Comments by Readers of my Substack
Some of My Reports — They cover a wide selection of interesting and important topics
Should We Accept What Experts Say? — How About Regarding Sports?
First, thanks for the column/resource. It is a throwback to my college days when colleges were not narrative driven institutions. Second, I can’t remember how I got to this Substack, but as your graph on the increase readership demonstrates— if you build it they will come. Third, I appreciate the fact that your column is free. I don’t fault people, particularly career journalists who are unable to find employment that doesn’t require selling out their souls, for charging for their product/services. Still from a readers perspective, it gets to be overwhelming. I did want to comment though on your (& a reader’s follow up) on belief vs truth/knowing as the distinction here has been turned upside down in today’s environment. I first realized this when watching a Dennis Prager video. He received a comment from a listener wanting to know his thoughts on belief vs truth & used the example that as a Christian he wanted to believe that his fellow man will ‘do the right thing’ but just in case he knows he has a gun. Prager went on to concur that there are somethings he believes but does not know & referenced that he believes God gave the 10 Commandments to Moses, but he does not know it. Prager’s logic bothered me a great deal & unfortunately I am still not sure if it was because of him or me. It seems like the definition of oxymoronic for an Orthodox Jew to not know how Moses got the 10 commandments, equivalent to Einstein not knowing the principle of mathematics, but therein lies the problem. As the old saying goes, which comes first the chicken or the egg. The reason why this discussion interests me is because of the biblical line that has always haunted me, you shall know the truth & the truth shall set you free. So am I trying to get to the “truth” or am I trying to get to that which knows the “truth” or as Moses so succinctly put it - I am that I am. Anyway, thanks for the fodder.
This is a fantastic resource. Thanks so very much for all of it! Best wishes to you and yours for the New Year.