Various versions of this have appeared on the Internet…

Someone recently asked me why I like Trump.

My answer was that I don't really like a lot of things about Trump, but this election is not about choosing the most likable person.

We are voting between two vastly different ideologies. We are voting for the country we want to leave our children and grandchildren.

Trump has proven that he can deliver. He is a patriot to the core and even served his country for four years without pay.

— — — — — — — — —

When someone says, "I can't believe you're voting for Trump," I simply reply, “I'm NOT voting for Trump!”

I'm voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech. I'm voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored.

I’m voting for secure borders and LEGAL immigration.

I am voting for election integrity (which should include mandatory voter ID).

I'm voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family.

I'm voting for the police to be respected once again.

I am voting for law & order and an end to allowing protesters to trespass and burn our cities, destroying innocent small business.

I am voting for personal responsibility and the end of the revolving door where criminals are being put back on the street.

I'm voting for the Electoral College, and for the Republic in which we live.

I'm voting for the next Supreme Court Justice(s) to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

I’m voting for the continued appointment of Federal Judges who respect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

I’m voting for keeping our jobs to remain in America and not be outsourced all over the world - to China, Mexico and other foreign countries.

I am voting for doing away with all of the freebies given to all of the illegals while not looking after the needs of the American citizens and homeless veterans.

I'm voting to keep men out of women's sports.

I'm voting for the military & the veterans who fought for this country

I’m voting for peace progress in the Middle East, a return of our troops from foreign countries and minimizing America’s involvement in foreign conflicts.

I’m voting to fight against human/child trafficking.

I'm voting for Freedom of Religion.

I am voting for the return of teaching math, history, and science in K-12 schools, instead of the Woke indoctrination of our children.

I'm voting for my children and my grandchildren to ensure their freedoms

America is the greatest country in the world, which is why everyone wants to immigrate here. So why do you want to change it?

Why do politicians want to enact policies that have failed in other countries throughout history?

I'm not voting for Trump.

I'm voting for America.

