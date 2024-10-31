Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues
Critically Thinking about the 2024 Presidential Election
We need Critical Thinking here, not fear driven hysteria
Oct 31
John Droz jr.
20
Why I'm Voting the Way I Am
Another Guest Post
Oct 28
John Droz jr.
36
Critically Thinking about American's Health
One of Several Key Issues to Consider when Voting
Oct 24
John Droz jr.
10
Explaining the Importance of Critical Thinking
We can't succeed here if we can't convincingly explain WHY this is important
Oct 22
John Droz jr.
14
"That’s What Christians Do Now"
VS what they SHOULD be doing...
Oct 19
John Droz jr.
21
Critically Thinking about Experience
Should you automatically vote for the candidate with the most experience?
Oct 17
John Droz jr.
7
Education: Content and Competencies
The two main components of K-12 education
Oct 11
John Droz jr.
12
A Substack Error Corrected
Apologies to all who were affected...
Oct 9
John Droz jr.
11
Critically Thinking about the Upcoming 2024 Election
The American Experiment is at Stake
Oct 7
John Droz jr.
31
Using Critical Thinking to Negotiate
Defending Your Health Rights is Paramount
Oct 4
John Droz jr.
23
Critically Thinking about "My Body My Choice"
What does that mean — and is that the real question?
Oct 1
John Droz jr.
14
September 2024
Critically Thinking about Immigration
Let's try to extract some facts from the emotional alibis
Sep 27
John Droz jr.
17
