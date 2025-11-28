See this revealing 25± year graph here.

What this chart shows are two important things:

1 - China is rapidly modernizing their country, as they are very serious about being THE global power. 2 - The US is stagnating, as annual electricity generation is a good indicator of industrialization.

What this graph does NOT reveal are some additional important matters:

3 - Almost all of China’s increase is due to their aggressive expansion of Coal generation facilities — over 100 a year, for many years! (See here.) 4 - The US is actually going downhill. Why is that? Because an increasing percentage of its electrical energy sources are now unreliable and expensive. 5 - The US is losing ground despite spending a Trillion dollars on energy facilities over this period! How can that be? Because a large part of the US expenditure is on faux energy like wind and solar.

So the bad news is that our energy policies have been heavily influenced by political agendas and outright ignorance (e.g., a lack of critical thinking).

The good news is that the current Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary, Chris Wright, is a very technically competent person who will be leading the U.S. in much more sensible directions.

