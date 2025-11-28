Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Senior Moments's avatar
Senior Moments
1d

If all of the money squandered on industrial wind and solar plants had been sunk into next gen nuclear reactors, we'd be decades ahead of the game by now, instead of heading toward a nationwide energy crisis.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by John Droz and others
Jim Schout's avatar
Jim Schout
1dEdited

40 years ago this was predicted to me by the President of Duke Power. He told me something that I didn’t believe at the time because it sounded too bizarre. He said, “The Left in America is intent on killing off our energy dominance. They look at the world as a zero sum game and America is far too successful. Energy is the key. They believe they must stop our Nuclear, Coal and Hydroelectric generation. This will slow America down and allow third world countries to catch up. It will make the world more fair for all.”

I thought the President of Duke Power was just wrong. How could such a silly idea be really considered to be rational?

OK, here we are! Bill Lee died many years ago, but what he said to me in about 1985 lives on in my memory. He was a very smart man.

Your graph is not about energy production. It shows the deliberate destruction of America by the Communists. It was not an accident. Hopefully China has over built their capacity as America stops buying their cheap stuff to create a trade deficit that funds our Congress’ budget deficit. For you see, that was a big piece of the Communist’s scheme too. China was buying up our national debt to use as assets to support their own banking empire. At the same time those same dollars were allowing our Congress to borrow and spend without creating inflation. It seemed to be a workable plan and it escalated for over 25 years.

This evil plan is collapsing right before our eyes. But, who sees it? Watch President Trump’s actions. They are all well planned pieces of America’s future success.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by John Droz and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Droz, jr.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture