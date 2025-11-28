A Key Energy Perspective
Energy is the Lifeblood of our Society
See this revealing 25± year graph here.
What this chart shows are two important things:
1 - China is rapidly modernizing their country, as they are very serious about being THE global power.
2 - The US is stagnating, as annual electricity generation is a good indicator of industrialization.
What this graph does NOT reveal are some additional important matters:
3 - Almost all of China’s increase is due to their aggressive expansion of Coal generation facilities — over 100 a year, for many years! (See here.)
4 - The US is actually going downhill. Why is that? Because an increasing percentage of its electrical energy sources are now unreliable and expensive.
5 - The US is losing ground despite spending a Trillion dollars on energy facilities over this period! How can that be? Because a large part of the US expenditure is on faux energy like wind and solar.
So the bad news is that our energy policies have been heavily influenced by political agendas and outright ignorance (e.g., a lack of critical thinking).
The good news is that the current Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary, Chris Wright, is a very technically competent person who will be leading the U.S. in much more sensible directions.
If all of the money squandered on industrial wind and solar plants had been sunk into next gen nuclear reactors, we'd be decades ahead of the game by now, instead of heading toward a nationwide energy crisis.
40 years ago this was predicted to me by the President of Duke Power. He told me something that I didn’t believe at the time because it sounded too bizarre. He said, “The Left in America is intent on killing off our energy dominance. They look at the world as a zero sum game and America is far too successful. Energy is the key. They believe they must stop our Nuclear, Coal and Hydroelectric generation. This will slow America down and allow third world countries to catch up. It will make the world more fair for all.”
I thought the President of Duke Power was just wrong. How could such a silly idea be really considered to be rational?
OK, here we are! Bill Lee died many years ago, but what he said to me in about 1985 lives on in my memory. He was a very smart man.
Your graph is not about energy production. It shows the deliberate destruction of America by the Communists. It was not an accident. Hopefully China has over built their capacity as America stops buying their cheap stuff to create a trade deficit that funds our Congress’ budget deficit. For you see, that was a big piece of the Communist’s scheme too. China was buying up our national debt to use as assets to support their own banking empire. At the same time those same dollars were allowing our Congress to borrow and spend without creating inflation. It seemed to be a workable plan and it escalated for over 25 years.
This evil plan is collapsing right before our eyes. But, who sees it? Watch President Trump’s actions. They are all well planned pieces of America’s future success.