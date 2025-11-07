Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Van Snyder
Instead of Critical Thinking they're teaching Critical Theory.

Early 20th century Marxists were confused that the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution had only worked in feudal agrarian societies. Why had it not swept the world, or at least Western Europe? Fanon, Sartre, Lukacz, Horkheimer, Marcuse, … wrote about this. Marcuse worked out (and wrote) that capitalism is actually good for the worker, which allowed capitalists to join the Marxist camp. Their solution: More division sown by more species of the Marxist genus: Race hustling (this is actually very old— a contemporary of Frederick Douglass wrote "there is a class of men who do not want the patient to get better"), feminism, drug culture, free love, queer (their word), genderism, unlimited immigration without assimilation, global warming and the Green New Steal, … all stitched together by intersectionality, into "Critical Theory" — criticize everything about society, to create chaos, to their advantage.

Watch the best 30-minute explanation of Marxism, writ large, at https://youtu.be/y6rk1mYiOAw Dr. James Lindsay does an excellent and enjoyable job of stitching together all the disparate pieces into a single garment.

Gramsci's "long march through the institutions" began with schools when John Dewey returned from Stalin's Potemkin Villages in 1923 and set out to wreck American education by recasting it in the Soviet mold. Now they have media, and entertainment, and many corporations' boards of directors too.

The Democrat party has become the Wuhan Institute of Virology, creating Gain of Function of the cultural AIDS virus destroying society's immune system, the pillars of stable society written in The First Amendment: Moral religiosity (i.e., anything other than The Religion of "Peace"), honest media, open discussion, all protected by the Second Amendment.

Tremendous and continuous work will be required to combat Marxist chaos.

Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.

Barbara Charis
The first thing children should be taught in kindergarten... how to eat the right foods in order to be healthy and be able to think. The wrong food destroy the glands, which provide memory. I learned from experience. I had difficulty remembering as hard as I tried in school. After I got into the study of nutrition at 27, I went back to college at 31 and made top grades in my classes. The right foods provide brain power as well as energy and good health

