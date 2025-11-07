The Basis for Good K-12 Grades?
There is a surprisingly wide-range of possible reasons
Sometimes there are very important things that we simply do not give sufficient Critical Thought to. My belief is that the grades our children are given in K-12 is one of them.
Let’s say that you have this choice: do you want your child’s grades in K-12 (e.g., 8th grade average) to be “C” or “A”? I suspect that you’re thinking this is a dumb question, as you obviously are going to say “A”.
OK, you say “A” — but WHY? It seems to me that the possible answers reveal some interesting reasons that we don’t give much thought to… On reflection, your child getting an “A” average for some K-12 year might indicate:
Reason #1: That they got this grade by using AI, or some other form of cheating (which is widespread), mostly to placate inattentive parents. If so, their grade has little correlation to their competence.
Reason #2: That the teacher is practicing grade inflation, again mostly to placate inattentive parents. That also means that their grade has little (if any) correlation to their understanding of the subjects’ materials.
[Note 1: Another variation of this is when a teacher purposefully asks easy questions on tests, assuring that more students will score well.]
[Note 2: Contrary to what may appear intuitive, students not only prefer a tougher grading teacher, they also learn more (e.g., see this study).]
Reason #3: That they had familiarity with test questions given. This is also known as teachers’ teaching to the test. That means that your child has the ability to regurgitate back what they are told, and is NOT an indication of comprehension.
Reason #4: That they have a better grasp of these subject materials compared to their classmates (e.g., they got an “A” based on teachers grading on a curve). The value of that depends on the quality of their peers.
Reason #5: That they are motivated to do well, so they pay closer attention to the subject areas. That means that even though they may not have natural talent, if they apply themselves, they can do well. This is a good sign that portends future success in areas they commit to.
Reason #6: That they have superior intellectual competence. This usually means that they are a Critical Thinker. If so, that indicates that they will be more successful in a broad spectrum of life’s aspects (e.g., see here).
When a child gets an “A” in K-12, the parents typically default to assuming that it is due to reasons #5 or #6. The other possible scenarios are rarely seriously considered as possibilities.
Of course, K-12 schools are well aware of this proclivity, so that they have no qualms about giving students an “A” due to any of the reasons from #2 to #4.
If K-12 public schools contributing to inaccurate grades wasn’t bad enough (it is) the reality is that US K-12 schools: a) do not have Critical Thinking as a stated primary objective, b) do not formally teach Critical Thinking in any K-12 subject area [especially Science], and c) are actually teaching the opposite of Critical Thinking (conformity: see here).
Parents should want to know for sure which reason their child gets a good grade. But how do they know which one is the actual cause? One way is by simply observing whether their child is a Critical Thinker. If the answer is YES, then either #5 or #6 is MUCH more likely.
If the answer is NO and they are genuinely interested in the success of their child, they should take proactive steps to fix that major deficiency, which will soon turn into a lifelong crippling burden.
What can they do? Depending on the age of their child, some options are: a) speak to their child’s Science teacher about them teaching Critical Thinking, b) investigate alternative schools, c) consider home schooling, etc.
NB: My next Substack commentary will discuss the matter of grades further…
Instead of Critical Thinking they're teaching Critical Theory.
Early 20th century Marxists were confused that the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution had only worked in feudal agrarian societies. Why had it not swept the world, or at least Western Europe? Fanon, Sartre, Lukacz, Horkheimer, Marcuse, … wrote about this. Marcuse worked out (and wrote) that capitalism is actually good for the worker, which allowed capitalists to join the Marxist camp. Their solution: More division sown by more species of the Marxist genus: Race hustling (this is actually very old— a contemporary of Frederick Douglass wrote "there is a class of men who do not want the patient to get better"), feminism, drug culture, free love, queer (their word), genderism, unlimited immigration without assimilation, global warming and the Green New Steal, … all stitched together by intersectionality, into "Critical Theory" — criticize everything about society, to create chaos, to their advantage.
Watch the best 30-minute explanation of Marxism, writ large, at https://youtu.be/y6rk1mYiOAw Dr. James Lindsay does an excellent and enjoyable job of stitching together all the disparate pieces into a single garment.
Gramsci's "long march through the institutions" began with schools when John Dewey returned from Stalin's Potemkin Villages in 1923 and set out to wreck American education by recasting it in the Soviet mold. Now they have media, and entertainment, and many corporations' boards of directors too.
The Democrat party has become the Wuhan Institute of Virology, creating Gain of Function of the cultural AIDS virus destroying society's immune system, the pillars of stable society written in The First Amendment: Moral religiosity (i.e., anything other than The Religion of "Peace"), honest media, open discussion, all protected by the Second Amendment.
Tremendous and continuous work will be required to combat Marxist chaos.
Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.
The first thing children should be taught in kindergarten... how to eat the right foods in order to be healthy and be able to think. The wrong food destroy the glands, which provide memory. I learned from experience. I had difficulty remembering as hard as I tried in school. After I got into the study of nutrition at 27, I went back to college at 31 and made top grades in my classes. The right foods provide brain power as well as energy and good health