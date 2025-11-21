I occasionally repost another author’s column that I believe is consistent with my Critical Thinking objective.

This is a good example from conservative commentator Mike Pfaff who lives in our area of coastal NC and writes a column for our local paper.

The November 2025 elections told us:

1) Democrat politicians won elections in blue states; 2) socialism is exactly what younger indoctrinated liberal voters want; 3) extremism is infecting the Democratic Party; 4) the Centrist Democrats are losing; 5) the Democratic Party signals a more profound ideological shift toward wealth redistribution and expansive government programs; 6) Democratic unity won big across the country; 7) Republicans beware, it’s about the cost of living, and you only one year before midterms to “Git-R-Done”; 8) there are now more Muslims in NYC than Jews.

What will be the potential impact of socialist policies on the 2026 elections? Will the socialist train gain momentum in more parts of the country? And what about the significant portion of Americans who consider themselves Independents–will they lean towards radical socialism?

AOC says Mamdani’s election was a victory in a ‘two-front war.’ She says it was a victory over the Republican Party, but, more importantly, over the “old guard” of the Democratic Party. AOC promotes dependency on the government.

AOC is economically illiterate, but may be creating a path to winning the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. And Bernie Sanders—who started strong in the 2020 nomination in a less radical Democratic Party—is passing the socialist baton to AOC.

Mamdani, an Islamist Socialist, the next mayor of NYC, wants a rent freeze, city-owned grocery stores, supports open borders, higher taxes on “richer and whiter” folks, is anti-Israel, and supports a $30-an-hour minimum wage. He expressed support for seizing the “means of production” by increasing regulations, taxes, mandates, and bureaucratic controls on businesses. He wrote on Twitter, The NYPD is racist, anti-queer, and a significant threat to public safety. Unfortunately, his extreme positions didn’t hurt him at the polls.

Mamdani’s victory has placed the Democrats in a challenging position, compelling them to define their party and potentially chart a new course. His election and the high-profile endorsements he received from within the Democratic ranks have positioned him, in the eyes of many, as a potential leader of his party.

In his victory speech, Mamdani said, “Socialism is a mandate in NYC” and “We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve.”

Socialism is a broad category of economic and political ideologies, while Marxism is a specific, comprehensive theory within the socialism category. Marxism is a particular analysis of capitalism and its downfall, leading to socialism and, eventually, communism, and is distinct from other socialist ideologies, such as Democratic Socialism.

Mamdani often quotes Karl Marx. For Karl Marx, socialism was the road, not the destination. Communism is the end of that road.

The “Angry White Women Leftist,” or what many call the “Karens,” thrust Mamdani’s victory, touting their disrespect for anyone with conservative values.

These women, often well-educated, demonstrate a concerning lack of understanding of the country’s finances. Their alignment with figures like AOC, despite their financial naivety, raises questions about their decision-making abilities.

The Karens of NYC, with their reduced marketable skills, are drawn to the charismatic radical Mamdani’s promises of ‘free stuff’. Their reliance on these promises raises skepticism about their political choices.

Karens, easily swayed by the media, advocate for the use of taxpayer dollars to fund health care for illegal immigrants, gender surgery for minors, and to abolish ICE. They also champion DEI for the inept, showcasing their disdain for Republicans and providing their support for the Democratic chaos in the country.

Karens supported Jay Jones as Virginia’s top law enforcement officer, who publicly fantasized about murdering his opponents and their children, while also saying that if more cops were killed, they would shoot fewer people.

Mamdani’s socialist ideology is not just shaping the Democratic Party’s identity but also posing a significant dilemma. Democratic strategists are grappling with the type of party they want to be: to reject socialism and risk alienating their vocal left wing, or to align with Mamdani’s socialist platform and jeopardize support from traditional Democrats and Independents.

Western values will be tested again in 2026 and 2028. Do Democrats honestly want Socialism that transitions to Communism to define its party nationally? The character and morals of elected officials are a direct reflection of the character and morals of their supporters.

