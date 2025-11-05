Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Sotallaro's avatar
Jack Sotallaro
4m

Wonderful article, full of truth. My take on it is Democrats were elected in Democrat states. No big deal. They made their collective beds, now they can sleep in them. Trump should make it a point to enforce the laws, all of them, in every state and to hell with the progressive/communist/socialist/ Democrat Socialist losers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pawletto's avatar
Pawletto
2h

Thank you for your insight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 John Droz, jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture