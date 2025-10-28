Based on our failed K-12 education system, it is easy to generalize that there will not be many quality outputs from K-12 age students.

Although the total number is likely reduced, there will still be cases where young people with talent and persistence persevere despite an inhospitable educational environment.

A good example is the pop band Graystones, where the average age is 12±! As a person with some musical inclination (e.g., I play the piano and trombone — at least I used to), I can very much appreciate what is going on here!

These kids hail from the SF area and frequently set up in an urban setting to provide a free concert to passers-by. Below is a good example. (Make sure to click on the upper left-hand expand arrows to get the full effect.)

Is that good or what? See their website with info about them plus several more videos… Make a donation to be supportive if you are so inclined.

