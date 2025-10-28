Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Senior Moments's avatar
Senior Moments
16h

What struck me, aside from how good they are, is the absolute indifference exhibited by most passersby. Some staring at their phones, some eating, very few pausing or even bothering to turn their heads. I find that very strange, but they must see young talented kids in this city all the time, so no big deal that they're putting it out there for the public.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by John Droz and others
Colleen Miller's avatar
Colleen Miller
16h

Amazing talent at such a young age💕

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Droz, jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture