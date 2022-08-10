A Bit of Background…

Critically Thinking about Select Societal Problems is a collection of Science-based suggestions and solutions for some of society's important problems. I cover Climate to COVID, Education to Elections, Renewables to Religion…

The complication is that since 95% of citizens are technically challenged, self-serving special-interest parties have misled them as to what Science is, does and says.

In other words, the public is being fed political science — which has absolutely nothing to do with real Science. Where is this happening? Almost everywhere. Think: COVID-19, climate change, energy policies, education curriculum, etc.

The societal consequences of this deception are staggering. For example, if real Science was the basis for US COVID-19 policies, it is likely that 600,000 fewer Americans would have died! SIX HUNDRED THOUSAND lives saved !!!

John Droz, jr. is a retired physicist who has been actively involved in helping citizens get educated about real Science for decades. His hundreds of articles, reports, interviews, in-person talks, etc. have all been for free.

Along the way he has put together an informal coalition of over 10,000 individuals, and about 700 of them are PhDs or experts.

