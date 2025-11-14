[Note: this is the third recent installment about our K-12 education system. The prior two are here and here. Many more are found in the Archives.]

In effectively reforming our deplorable K-12 education system, the issue of Content vs Methodology is an enormously important, fundamental matter. The pivotal question is: which of these is more important?

Before we get to discussing that, let’s define the terms:

1 - Content refers to what children are being taught in K-12. Curriculum is a more technical term for this. Broadly, Content has a formal component (the syllabus, course objectives, and exams) that works alongside the informal component (the skills, attitudes, and behaviors students develop) that shape the educational experience. 2 - Methodology refers to how students are being taught in K-12. Pedagogy is a more nerdy word, but I’m trying to keep things simpler. When one investigates this aspect more thoroughly, there are a surprising number of methodologies to try to educate students — this article lists fifty!!!

Where Do We Stand Now?

Although there are many K-12 issues, Content and Methodology are at the foundation, so from a 30,000-foot view, how good a job are we doing on each?

There are at least three challenges in even a broad assessment of Content and Methodology as: 1) any valuation is subjective, 2) valuations change from State to State, district to district, grade to grade, subject to subject, and teacher to teacher, plus 3) it’s hard to translate these matters into a number.

That said, my overview of the US K-12 educational assessment of these is:

Content: We are doing a 50%± job. Methodology: We are doing a 75%± job.

After a hundred plus years of being in the K-12 education business, 50 States spending something like a total of a trillion dollars, millions of teachers contributing their time and effort, plus Legislators, parents, citizens, etc, throwing in their 2¢, we should now be 90%+ in both areas!

If we look at recent K-12 education reform efforts, I’d say that 10% are about Content improvement, 30% are directed at Methodology advancements, and 60%± are focused on something else (school choice, safety, DOEd, etc.).

—>IMHO, this is a major reason why K-12 progress is glacially slow, as substantial time, effort, and dollars are being directed to secondary matters.

Determining Priorities —

Clearly, Content and Methodology are both essential if we want a quality outcome. But, is there a hierarchical order of importance between them?

In other words, would we be better off improving Methodology to 90% (while making only minor Content improvements), OR improving Content to 90% (while making only minor Methodology improvements)?

The first way to look at this is: which of the two is in more need of improvement? Unequivocally, the answer is Content (50% vs 75%).

A second way to answer this is, which of these two undesirable options would you prefer your child to have in their K-12 school, (or no preference):

1 - A superior teacher with poor subject content, or 2 - A poor teacher communicating superior subject content?

Let’s be more real-world… There is overwhelming evidence that the US K-12 school systems have been largely taken over by Left-wing activists.

This ranges from their control of teacher certification colleges to their control of Content in most subjects (from History to Science). Here is a sample, recent piece of evidence (out of hundreds) relating to that.

A third idea is to make the choice more stark (and realistic). Which of these two undesirable options would you prefer your child have in their K-12 school (or do you have no preference):

1 - Superior teachers conveying Marxist ideology in History, undermining Critical Thinking and the Scientific Method in Science, etc., or 2 - Poor teachers communicating balanced American History, advocating Critical Thinking and the traditional Scientific Method in Science, etc.?

IMHO, the choice is not even close! The first is blatant indoctrination of Left-wing ideology, unscientific nonsense, etc. Why would anyone want their child to have a superior teacher propagandizing them very effectively?

The other extreme is to have an ineffective teacher communicating superior subject materials. In this case, your child has a fighting chance to succeed, as no one is continually forcing harmful and inaccurate material into their head.

Why Does This Matter?

As we have made clear in prior posts (besides it being obvious), in the deplorable US K-12 education system, there are a slew of problems.

The sensible way to make meaningful headway on these is to prioritize what we are most important to address first, etc. Yes, we can work on more than one matter at a time, but without being very clear as to our priorities, the effort will very likely fail. The proof of this is that we continue to go downhill.

The evidence says that the Content part (the curricula) needs to be fixed first. This is even more urgent as what children are being force-fed in US K-12 public schools today is horrifically damaging to them — and America.

Prioritizing an effort to come up with ways to teach garbage more effectively (e.g., via AI) is not only child abuse, but societally suicidal.

(Please read this prior commentary about the K-12 issues we are facing.)

——————————

A few sample references —

Rethinking teaching and teachers: Bringing content back into conversation

Curriculum vs. Pedagogy

Content vs. Pedagogy

Teachers’ Training in Teaching Content vs Methodology

Skill Subjects vs. Content Subjects

