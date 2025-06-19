The evidence unequivocally indicates that our failing K-12 education system is the single greatest threat that America is facing. Worse is that among the greatest threats we are dealing with, this one is getting the least amount of productive attention.

I feel like Paul Revere, desperately trying to awaken citizens to an extremely serious imminent catastrophe. However, most people have not grasped the severity of this fast-approaching tsunami, so they simply roll over to get a few more winks.

It’s understandable that the public doesn’t get it, as the problem has been presented as an unfixable issue, comprised of dozens of elements.

In my view, solving an important, complicated problem starts with accurately simplifying it. Since this has yet to be done(!), I’m proposing the graphic below. (Note: each of the items in the outer circle will be explained in the next commentary.)

In other words, citizens need to appreciate that WHAT our children are being taught (progressive ideology) is the fundamental issue of the K-12 debacle.

We simply MUST stop this anti-American, anti-Science curricula indoctrination — quickly — or nothing else will matter.

The puzzle is that while numerous Left-leaning organizations are actively working to ensure curricula indoctrination — not a single U.S. Conservative organization is focused on neutralizing this propaganda!

If we are going to fix this — and we have no choice about that — then I propose that we go one step beyond just stopping this brainwashing.

Our K-12 school system should switch from primarily teaching children WHAT to think, to instead teaching them primarily HOW to think!

The benefits of this one simple change would be profound:

1 - Being a Critical Thinker would immunize them against the onslaught of Marxist ideology, for life, and 2 - Being a Critical Thinker would dramatically improve almost every other aspect of their life — from their health to their love life (see here).

Good News —

The fabulous news (in this otherwise depressing situation) is that the stars are aligned now to fix this effectively, inexpensively, and relatively quickly.

In my next commentary, I will spell out the details.

In the meantime, please carefully study the above graphic.

We need to fully appreciate the profound significance of the curricula. Once that happens, it will be clear that such efforts as school choice (though worthwhile) are not a consequential solution to our defective K-12 system.

