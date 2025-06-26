[Two special commentaries on Iran (here and here) interrupted our normal programming — but life goes on… Please review Part 1 of this two-part commentary, which has a unique graphic to clearly show what our priorities should be regarding fixing our failing K-12 education system.]

How bad do things need to get before we not only learn a lesson, but also make productive changes? Since this seems to be difficult for most people to do in their own lives, it’s not surprising that it’s hard for us as citizens to do.

600,000± Americans died unnecessarily…

Take COVID-19. Some 600,000 Americans died unnecessarily, a Trillion dollars was likely wasted, tens of thousands of businesses folded without justification, millions of K-12 school children experienced a severe and unwarranted loss in their education, etc., etc.

So what lessons did we really learn from that horrific state of affairs?

Astoundingly, so far, the indications are: very little! For example…

1 - Do we truly appreciate that most of this was avoidable? Not really. There’s a lot of bitching, but very little focus on the enormous departure from real Science that transpired on this technical matter. And who is being held accountable for all that horrific destruction? 2 - Are we aware that Science had good answers for the COVID-19 issue — but we were continually fed political science instead? For example, there have been 126± scientific studies about COVID-19 and Vitamin D. These studies concluded that early treatment of COVID-19 with Vitamin D is 60%± effective. [See my Report, esp. Appendix A.] [By comparison, there have been some 86 studies about COVID-19 and Paxlovid. These studies concluded that early treatment of COVID with Paxlovid is 18%± effective. Paxlovid, not Vitamin D, is approved by the FDA.] We were told about Vitamin D by credible sources, early on — e.g., here and here. This would benefit rich and poor, young and old, men and women, sick and healthy. A year’s supply of high-dose Vitamin D is about $10. The side effects from having too much Vitamin D appear to be minimal. However, the NIH, FDA, CDC, AMA, etc. did NOT publicly endorse this. Astoundingly, as of today, the FDA/NIH website still says: “Currently, data are insufficient to support a recommendation for or against the use of Vitamin D supplementation to prevent or treat COVID-19.” Stunning! 3 - Considering this example (and there are many others), where are the calls for the FDA and CDC to be eliminated, and turning all health matters over to the States? Clearly, that would be absurd — if for no other reason than almost every State’s Health Department was equally bad. It is obvious that we need national guidance on the issue of health — just as with K-12 education! 4 - The solution to this catastrophic health situation is for a competent group of pro-Science people (e.g., RFKjr and the like) to gut these incompetent agencies and get them back on the track of providing citizens and States genuinely Science-based health advice. The same solution applies to the federal Department of Education! We need K-12 competent people to gut DOEd and get it transformed so that it provides States genuine Science-based education services. 5 - Again, how bad does it need to get in K-12 education until we wake up and smell the roses???

———————————————————————————————————————

The Guaranteed DOEd Solution —

Part 1 was about making it clear that of all the numerous K-12 education deficiencies, the corrupted curricula is (by far) the most important issue that needs to be fixed. Yesterday.

Once we are on the same page about that, we can proceed to the next step: what is the best practical way to quickly and effectively fix the curricula?

I have summarized the answer in these three PDFs:

An unparalleled advantage of taking this path is that not only will the top K-12 problem likely be solved, but also substantial improvements will be made on over a dozen other serious liabilities of the current system. Phenomenal!

The takeaway messages are:

—There is not a single State whose K-12 education system is exemplary.

—The States are the cause of at least 95% of the current K-12 problems, so giving them more power and/or more money makes zero sense.

—The stars are in a once-in-a-century alignment as we have the right set of circumstances to make exceptional improvements on the US K-12 education system — but we have to play our cards correctly!

—There is no other path forward that has the upsides of this strategy. None!

—Taking this route will accomplish the President’s real objectives here: to meaningfully (and relatively quickly) fix our failing K-12 education system.

—We can’t allow this extraordinary opportunity to be derailed by naysayers burdened with negative or small-minded thinking.

—This is an opportune moment to exercise Critical Thinking! The success of the American Experiment depends on our doing that…

