[This is a followup to my recent remarks about Iran.]

I’m an optimistic, upbeat person. As such, I see the potential for a LOT of good things to come from this historic Israel-Iran truce development.

On the other hand, I’m a realist. I’m well aware that there are a LOT of evil and/or ignorant people in the world. What that means is that even a very positive change can — and will — be undermined by such parties. In other words, there will be lots of bumps in this road, and maybe even land mines.

Here are some quick thoughts:

Trump —

This will earn President Trump a significant amount of political credits. He brought the Middle East closer to a potentially peaceful resolution than anyone else has, in a long time… Never-Trumpers are expected to complain about the tiniest hiccup, completely oblivious of the Big Picture.

Democrats —

The most vocal Dems (AOC, Sanders, etc.) will likely fall further out of favor. Most independents (and even some Democrats) will be turned off by their incessant and irrational criticisms of Trump. On the other hand, it is looking more likely that Senator Fetterman may become the leader they need.

The Big Beautiful Bill —

Regretfully, some Republican Senators (e.g., Tillis) have been large obstacles to this bill. For some inexplicable reason, they favor citizens spending many more Billions of dollars to continue to prop up the horse and buggy industry. They seem to have forgotten that they are representatives of citizens, not agents to sell buggy whips. Hopefully, some of Trump’s newly earned political credits will silence their nonsense.

Iran —

The citizens there will certainly favor their country being in fewer conflicts. However, for decades now, terrorists have been encouraged by the Iranian regime, so it is unlikely that they will suddenly become crop farmers… Israel should show some restraint, as the actions of these malcontents will not necessarily reflect the position of the Iranian regime or its citizens.

Palestinians —

Ideally, if there is a reasonable peace between Iran and Israel, there is a much better chance that the complicated Palestine issue can be resolved peacefully. That would be extremely important.

The Middle East —

Although few countries in the region have had the temerity to speak up, most indications are that they are strong supporters of a more well-behaved Iran.

Russia —

Putin is competent enough to realize that what just happened in Iran could well be applied to his attempt to bully Ukraine into submission.

China —

The Chinese are adept at reading the political tea leaves. There’s a good chance that the recent Iranian developments will encourage them to work out not only tariff issues, but also their continued pilfering of US work product (e.g., via student exchanges, etc.)

Markets —

The Stock Market, etc. (which abhor uncertainty) should respond very favorably to this potential peace deal.

Perspective —

I have found Ayaan Hirsi Ali to be dependably insightful and an eloquent writer. About this matter, she wrote:

I understand that President Trump is a polarizing figure. But polarization is often the tax a leader pays for moral clarity. Right now, Trump represents more than a political party or a single nation. He represents the West's fading will to survive. His administration's strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure weren't just tactical decisions; they were a civilizational stand against a regime that spits in the face of everything the West claims to value.

The Bottom Line —

That’s my 2¢ as of 6-24-25. Ask me next week, and there will almost certainly be a refinement of one or more of the above.

The overall takeaway is that the Bunker Buster event should result in many more positives than negatives.

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:

I am now offering incentives for you to sign up new subscribers! I also consider reader submissions on Critical Thinking on my topics of interest. Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack. WiseEnergy.org: discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options. C19Science.info: covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies. Election-Integrity.info: multiple major reports on the election integrity issue. Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from COVID to climate, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2025 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time - but why would you?

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about once a week).