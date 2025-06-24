Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

CommnSense
It is disappointing that all journalists focus on Trump. It is little Israel that identified the nuclear and terrorist-supporting IRGC leaders over 4 decades. It is little Israel that has been surrounded by IRGC proxy terrorism, targeted by IRGC proxy terrorism and which has consistently suffered the threat of death and destruction on their doorstep for 4 decades. It is little Israel that finally said Enough is Enough and pulled the trigger on Hamas, then Hezbollah, then Houthi and then finally Iran itself. It is little Israel that has suffered damage and loss of life from rockets and missiles and suicide bombers over 4 decades because of Iran and its proxies. It is little Israel that suffered the risks, rockets, missiles and casualties of a war against the proxies and finally the IRGC themselves.

And after 4 decades of the USA playing footsies and word games with Iran, Trump now takes all the credits because over a few hours he unleashed 14 bunker buster bombs and 28 Tomahawks to target 3 nuclear facilities. If Trump had not played his small part, little Israel would have eventually finished the job on its own on the ground if necessary albeit with more time and with the risk that America could slow its military hardware supply to little Israel.

This constant war against little Israel will slow, but will not cease because the perverse UN is infested with anti-Semitic member nations and anti-Semitic bureaucracies who will continue to blame little Israel for the damage being foisted on the world by a belligerent cult known as Islam and it's twin brother of division and envy, namely Communism.

Kenneth A. Capron
It isn't over yet. Iran is run by a religious fanatic dictator in a religion that demands the erasure of Israel and Israelis forever. He doesn't care about killing all his people in achieving his goal of elimination. Too soon to celebrate until we see the true damage assessments. I'd like to see Iran take the IAEA on a tour of the "undamaged" equipment. Someone is going to get walking papers if we missed the targets!

