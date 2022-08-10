Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues
Science-based solutions for society's technical challenges.
By John Droz
Subscribe
By subscribing, you agree Substack's
Terms of Use
, and acknowledge its
Information Collection Notice
and
Privacy Policy
.
No thanks
“Cogent science applied wholistically.”...”
Frederick R Smith,
Frederick R. Smith Speaks
“John Droz jr. looks at the facts behind the issues that the mainstream media is not telling you about covid, energy and election shenanigans.”...”
Kalle Pihlajasaari,
Cholecalciferol
“A collection of Science-based suggestions and solutions for some of society's important problems.”...”
John Rosemond,
Parenting With Love and Leadership
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts