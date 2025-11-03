We are so inundated with “news” that even extraordinary events evaporate into the ether after just a few days, as some other shiny object takes their place. We need to periodically step back and put things in perspective.

I’ve been to Jamaica (stayed a few weeks in Montego Bay) and it was an interesting, beautiful place, with decent, hard-working people — but no more. What is happening to the good people of Jamaica is very hard to realistically describe, but I’ll give it a shot…

FYI per Wikipedia: Jamaica is an island country in the Caribbean. It has a population of 3± million, the fourth largest in the Caribbean region. About 70% of Jamaicans are Christians, predominantly Protestant.

Some million Jamaicans now have no home, as most roofs are ripped off, and mud has flooded the interior. They have no electricity. They have no drinking water. They can’t flush toilets as they have no working sewage facility. They have no food. There is no grocery, hardware, pharmacy, or almost any other type of store open. Most of them are simply destroyed.

Transportation is an extreme challenge. Most cars were wrecked or flooded. Most roads are impassable due to flooding, washed-out bridges, huge landslides of mud, thousands of downed trees and power poles blocking them, etc. Further, there are almost no functioning gas stations.

Jamaica’s national economy is basically non-existent as its two main elements (tourism and agriculture) are almost wiped out, and will take years to recover. Unemployment now likely exceeds 50%. These people were poor to begin with, and now have literally nothing.

Diseases of all kinds (e.g., from deadly molds, sewage running down the streets, decaying animal carcasses everywhere, etc.) will soon be rampant. There are almost no doctors, functioning health facilities, or medical supplies.

To make things even worse, there is no safety, as otherwise decent people are turned into looters in their desperation to just survive. Police presence is almost non-existent as policemen and their stations were also decimated.

It’s no exaggeration to say that this situation is literally hell on earth.

This is an excellent short video that will give you about a 20% idea of what happened during the storm. (Click to expand in the upper left-hand corner…)

Here is a very brief 4 minute video that give you about a 1% idea of what is happening now in one town. (Click to expand in the upper left-hand corner…)

What YOU Can Do

Please consider making a generous donation to help these desperate people. Here is a very reliable source to ensure that your money is well spent.

Your prayers for these good people are also needed — and appreciated.

Lastly, keep things in perspective. No matter how bad things are for you, they could be worse. MUCH worse.

Thank you.

