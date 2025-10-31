I support the good work of a new organization, MAHA Action (Make America Healthy Again). They are medical people, other experts (like me), and citizens who support the efforts of the Secretary of DHHS, Kennedy. They now have a weekly meeting (with several speakers) on Wednesday afternoon, for an hour or so. Here is a notice. Feel free to join if this is of interest to you.

I’ve volunteered to speak. If they say yes, this is what I was planning on saying:

I’m a scientist (a physicist), and would like to briefly touch on Science, which I believe needs to be discussed even more at the good MAHA meetings. This is quite relevant as ultimately, our healthcare successes and failures start with how well we adhere to real Science. I have just a few minutes of time today, so I will just give you some highlight points to reflect on. I’ll be glad to come back again and expand on them.

#1: Although the public strongly supports Science, some 97%± of the public doesn’t understand what Science actually is. This dichotomy means that this is a wide-open opportunity for self-serving parties to easily fool the public. All they have to do is to claim that what they are doing is “based on Science,” and 97% will not be the wiser... It’s important to note that citizens do not have to be scientists to be Critical Thinkers — and Critical Thinking is by far our best defense against any scam.

#2: The definition of Science is that it is a PROCESS. (At a recent meeting, Dr. Malone insightfully said that Science is a VERB. Yes!) The point of the process is to help us discover the Truths of our world. FYI, the most time-tested Science process is the Scientific Method.

A favorite tactic of snake oil salespeople is to substitute Political Science for Real Science. A key difference is that political science has nothing to do with the Scientific Method. Again, they make this substitution as 97% of the public will not be aware of the deception. Today, almost everything we hear the media proclaims to be “Science” is actually political science. Think Climate Change, our energy options, COVID policies, etc. Critical Thinkers are not taken in by the political science ruse.

#3: Another major strategy employed is to conflate Science and scientists to the public. They are not synonymous! Just like some priests are not holy people, and some lawyers are not law-abiding citizens, a large number of scientists (due to greed, political agendas, incompetence, etc.) have knowingly abandoned the principles of Science.

#4: Why are there more derelict scientists than priests or lawyers? Because there are no serious consequences for acting contrary to the standards of Science! If a priest acts counter to his vows, he can be defrocked. If a lawyer acts illegally, they can be disbarred. If a scientist goes afield, there is not only no punishment, but they are often rewarded by being employed by or given grants from like-minded parties.

#5: As a physicist, I am used to dealing with complicated matters, but I firmly believe that the simple route can frequently be the way to go. For example, regarding COVID, the public should have been told that they would be better off if they did such elementary things as strengthen their immune system, and took Vitamin D — which are actually Science-based. I never heard those words from Dr. Fauci or Dr. Birx.

#6: Surprisingly, I have not heard anyone discuss the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs). Bobby needs to fix the EUA process ASAP. Rather than analyzing injections, the problem is easier to understand by looking at treatments. E.g., Remdesivir got an EUA (with Scientific studies concluding that its effectiveness is -1%) while Ivermectin was not granted an EUA (even though Scientific studies concluded that its effectiveness is over 60%). This is one of many damning indictments of the EUA process. The evidence indicates that the perversion of the EUA process has led to some 500,000 Americans unnecessarily dying during the COVID period. This is why I say that the EUA process warrants a LOT of attention, both from us and from RFKjr.

#7: As Calley Means repeatedly stated recently in prior meetings, our opponents play the long game. That means that they have no qualms about embarking on a project that might take 20 to 30 years to come to fruition. Since most of us do not think in those time frames, we often miss what they are doing, even when it is right out in the open.

#8: A prime example of this is what has been happening in our K-12 schools. American children are purposefully having their Science education sabotaged. For example, in 48 States, K-12 children are not being taught the traditional Scientific Method — which has been a key underpinning of Science for many centuries. This is happening with what is called the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).

#9: Also, in 49 States, again via the NGSS, our children are being filled with progressive ideology in their Science classes.

#10: Worse, in 49 States, our children are purposefully being taught to NOT be Critical Thinkers, again under the NGSS guise of Science. This is being communicated by indoctrinating them with such ideas as: defer to experts, accept consensus views, go along with computer projections, etc. Note that this is exactly what these self-serving parties want US citizens to do when dealing with healthcare matters: go along with what you’re told and don’t ask any questions.

#11: Consider this number: 4 Million. That’s how many annual US high school graduates there are. A good estimate is that today, at least 3 Million of them are lemmings (i.e., NOT Critical Thinkers), who are also heavily propagandized with progressive ideology. What happens in relatively short order is that most of these will become voting citizens. Due to this pernicious long-term plan (that almost no one is doing anything meaningful about), they will soon become the majority of American voters.

#12: Lastly, if we do not fix this K-12 Science debacle quickly, the results will be catastrophic and irreversible.

So, my plea is that citizens need to do more Critical Thinking, pay more attention to what is real Science, and speak up about how Science is being taught in our K-12 education system — which is a disaster.