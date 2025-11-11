Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Martin McCarthy
1d

You are spot on. The early American frontier schoolhouse had students teaching students and progress made at their own pace, and not based on age and simply being pushed forward. Further, Carolyn Dweck (Stanford) helps us see that intelligence is developable and much of this prospect revolves around good curriculum.

Peter Neilson
1d

This may be somewhat of a side note, but I personally observed a "C" to "A" change in the college work of a friend about 50 years ago. She signed up for Dick Pothier's "Journalism 101 - Newswriting" class at Northeastern University in Boston. Dick's method was that each student must write a coherent news story out of a jumble of presented facts. It's the same activity that every good newswriter does every day.

There were two parts to the assignments: one in class and one as homework. The work was timed--ten minutes and you're done, just like at a newspaper with deadlines. "Here's a fact sheet. Write a story." The work included discovering the lede and arranging the facts correctly. There was no excuse for not doing the homework. "If it takes you longer than ten minutes you're not doing it right." Those assignments were 90% of the student's grade.

My friend found that learning the focus needed for that one course improved all of her grades in all subjects.

Dick died young, only 55 years old. Here's his obit.

https://www.findagrave.com/memorial/90505788/richard-joseph-pothier

To this day I enjoy reading the sports news in newspapers. I'm not a sports fan at all, but I love to see if the writer has captured the lede. Some do it well, some not.

