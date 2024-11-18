The worst development of the 2024 Presidential election, would be if pro-American citizens believe that we now have the election integrity issue under control, so that we can “rest on our laurels” — i.e., relax and forget about that concern.

—> THAT WOULD BE A CATASTROPHICALLY BAD CONCLUSION!!!!!

There were less (NOT none!) shenanigans in the 2024 election due to an extensive four year effort by thousands of citizens working hard to fix the numerous holes that exist in our election system. My rough estimate is that we’ve done about 40% of the job.

There are still major changes needed to be done by both States and the Federal Government. A primary objective of Federal regulations should be to standardize election requirements. To have 50 sets of rules for Federal elections is absurd.

It is child’s play to advance partisan election requirements. The objective of these recommendations is to bridge the currently expansive gap between Democrat and Republican proposals, as it’s imperative that we negotiate a middle ground that meets the pro-American objectives of both sides.

This list was put together by a team of independent experts, who volunteered their time to advance the cause of US election integrity. To date, they have generated multiple reports on that nationally important subject.

The items on this list are explained in more detail in Part 3 of their Election Integrity Recommendations Report:

Election laws and regulations may not be changed within 120 days prior to that election. Primary elections will be closed. All votes, regardless of voting method, will comply with equal standards. There will be 1+ week advance in-person voting, at convenient locations for every precinct. Absentee voting will be allowed only in very specialized circumstances. All absentee ballots must be received by Election Day. Drop Boxes are prohibited. Ballot harvesting is prohibited. It is illegal for the state, county, or precinct to accept third-party election-related funds. The state will provide appropriate voter assistance where needed. Some type of legal ID is required when voting. It is illegal to have any ballot-related equipment accessible from the Internet. USPS will be fixed so that all ballots are delivered promptly and properly. Election day voting will end at 7 PM, local time. All absentee and early-voting ballots will be tabulated, and reported, first. Legal election observers will be allowed complete access to the election process. Fixing deficient ballots (or mail-in envelopes) will be restricted and must be fully transparent. All counties will be required to report their election results in a standardized format (e.g., CSV). Sample forensic audits will be required. Chain of custody must be maintained for all ballots for at least 22 months. Negative vote tabulations (e.g., to Edison) must have detailed transparent supporting data. All eligible US citizens will be automatically registered to vote. All states will be required to annually update their election rolls. Rules prohibiting non-citizens from voting will be tightened. A website and an 800 number will be set up for citizens to report possible improper election actions. National uniform requirements for state vote certification will be established. Citizens and state legislatures will have legal standing to file in-state election-related lawsuits. States will seriously consider eliminating Electronic Voting Machines. State recall rules (if and when a recall is allowed) must be consistent with state election rules. A bi-partisan Federal commission will be created in 2025 to research and issue a public report on the voting rules and regulations of European Countries, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

The bottom line —

It’s more than disconcerting that there is no continuity in all fifty states, on ANY of the above items! How does that make any sense?

The US House GOP legislators are planning on new election integrity legislation. I will be submitting this to them. Please post any suggestions to improve on any of the above recommendations, in the comments below.

PS 1 — I would be glad to share some of my expertise with new federal department heads. For example, if anyone knows a good email address for Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, or Chris Wright, please email them to me (use email button at top of this page).

PS 2 — FYI I did send my letter to RFK, jr, but have not heard back yet. That is understandable as he has a LOT on his plate!

