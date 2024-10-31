Critically Thinking about the 2024 Presidential Election
We need Critical Thinking here, not fear driven hysteria
Let’s be very clear: Trump has said some dumb things. He has also periodically been crude, and humility apparently isn’t in his vocabulary.
On the other hand, he is a proven patriot who adamantly opposes Progressive ideologies. For that sin, he has been subjected to unprecedented media attacks, subversion within some government agencies, kangaroo court legal assaults that are way out of proportion to anything he has done, abandonment by some who claimed to be allies, etc., etc.
His opponents have labeled Trump as “an existential threat to Democracy” — while having no reservation about torching democracy in their campaign to stop him. For example, they have zero remorse for extensively undermining election integrity. They have no qualms in putting forward a Democrat candidate who not a single registered Democrat voted for… “The end justifies the means” is their relativism rationale.
— — — — — — — — — — — — — —
Now for a Bit of Reality
The bottom line is: Trump’s actions as President are what count, not his tweets or his personal life.
This is a list of Trump’s Presidential accomplishments. Read it slowly. Carefully.
Consider the following short, measured assessment of the extraordinarily significant crossroads America is at:
This same individual subsequently had an interesting interview with Trump.
Why I'm Co-Hosting a Trump Fundraiser, A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Normalcy, and the 2024 Election Sermon also put things in a realistic perspective.
This video: Victor Davis Hanson — The Final Case for Trump, is full of relevant facts.
— — — — — — — — — — — — — —
If you still have a question, please consider the following…
Major Report: America Invaded
Democrats Are Not Fighting For Women’s Rights
The Case Against Kamala Harris: A Definitive Guide For Jewish and Pro-Israel Voters
The Kiss of Death: The Case Against Kamala In Six Simple Numbers
Kamala the Communist with Trevor Loudon (start at 3:40 in this video)
Kamala impersonator: “Imagine This for Four More Years!” —
As I’ve written before, the Left plays the long game, and the Right barely notices.
For example, the Left has infiltrated our K-12 schools for a few decades now, and their express purpose is to teach children Progressive ideology plus how to be compliant (the opposite of being a Critical Thinker). 4± million of these Left-leaning lemmings graduate from high school every year, and most of them become voting citizens.
This election will be a good test to see whether the Left’s long game education strategy has effectively taken over America’s election system yet...
Loved the interview with VDH. I was fortunate to grow up in a bipartisan family, my mom was a democrat, my dad a republican. They had excellent debates across the supper table. Never did I fear either parent would disown me, no matter how I voted when I "grew up", and I grew up seeing both sides of the coin, back when both sides had merit. I grew up believing that both parties were necessary for us to find the right path forward. I felt badly for the young interviewer, who was very polite and nice. Even if he wanted to vote for Trump, could he stand being hatefully disowned by his own father? The "holier than thou" hatred on the left is terrible, but it was very encouraging to see how calm and respectful that young man was to VDH. It gives me hope. Thank you for posting that video.
When certain, particular people, those who lie, cheat and steal from others better known as “Redistribution of Wealth” other people’s wealth, “Good & Decent People’s” Wealth, it’s all ploy to literally destroy our Country!
This has been going on for decades! Obama put this “Ideological Divide” on steroids! Adding to this, Obama’s
“Fundamentally Transform America” tribal mentality, which all sounds so good and thoughtful, “Hope & Joy” utopians life has arrived, right?
Wrong! This is all part of a much larger, Western World Collapse necessary to usher in a “New World Order”! Controlled by a handful of “Narcissistic Psychopaths”!
Half of America has been completely brainwashed by such divisional elites who seek “ONLY” to empower themselves, at everyone else’s expense!
This is why “We the People” must not surrender to their “Evilness’s”! Please understand one important fact, Covid and the “Bioweapon Injections” were designed to facilitate the massive depopulation agenda, these same “Evil-Bastards” have spoken openly about!
What’s worse is the world was attacked with a “Weapon of Mass Destruction”! Not my words, Dr Francis Boyle’s words! In fact, Dr Boyle wrote the “Bioweapons Treaty of 1979” which was signed by senior Bush and both houses of Congress in 1985. Additionally, Dr Boyle more recently signed an affidavit stating such.
Weapon of Mass Destruction? AYKM? When will the other half of America wake the heck up? When? The information is available for all who seek it. I’m a very simple man, barely educated! If I can find such information, surely everyone can.
Which leads me to believe America is either to stupid, to lazy or they are part of this growing “Worldview” problem emerging faster than a “dental cleaning”!
Critically thinking is so important! More over, simply spending a little bit of time researching what the heck is wrong, who’s responsible and how the heck can we fix, what seems “Inevitable”?
All I can hope for is a few more years of time for this half of humanity to wake the heck up and realize they are fueling to “Demise of America” with a vote for Harris / Walz!
Trump is much better but Trump loves America and the American people! He will fight for our survival and not fuel this complete “Marxist / Socialist / Communist” worldwide takeover!
I certainly pray Trump wouldn’t. The other side, absolutely positively YES THEY WILL, AS THEY HAVE SHOWN these past few years!
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR
