Let’s be very clear: Trump has said some dumb things. He has also periodically been crude, and humility apparently isn’t in his vocabulary.

On the other hand, he is a proven patriot who adamantly opposes Progressive ideologies. For that sin, he has been subjected to unprecedented media attacks, subversion within some government agencies, kangaroo court legal assaults that are way out of proportion to anything he has done, abandonment by some who claimed to be allies, etc., etc.

His opponents have labeled Trump as “an existential threat to Democracy” — while having no reservation about torching democracy in their campaign to stop him. For example, they have zero remorse for extensively undermining election integrity. They have no qualms in putting forward a Democrat candidate who not a single registered Democrat voted for… “The end justifies the means” is their relativism rationale.

— — — — — — — — — — — — — —

Now for a Bit of Reality

The bottom line is: Trump’s actions as President are what count, not his tweets or his personal life.

This is a list of Trump’s Presidential accomplishments. Read it slowly. Carefully.

Consider the following short, measured assessment of the extraordinarily significant crossroads America is at:

This same individual subsequently had an interesting interview with Trump.

Why I'm Co-Hosting a Trump Fundraiser, A Vote for Trump is a Vote for Normalcy, and the 2024 Election Sermon also put things in a realistic perspective.

This video: Victor Davis Hanson — The Final Case for Trump, is full of relevant facts.

— — — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you still have a question, please consider the following…

Major Report: America Invaded

Democrats Are Not Fighting For Women’s Rights

The Case Against Kamala Harris: A Definitive Guide For Jewish and Pro-Israel Voters

The Kiss of Death: The Case Against Kamala In Six Simple Numbers

Kamala the Communist with Trevor Loudon (start at 3:40 in this video)

Kamala impersonator: “Imagine This for Four More Years!” —

As I’ve written before, the Left plays the long game, and the Right barely notices.

For example, the Left has infiltrated our K-12 schools for a few decades now, and their express purpose is to teach children Progressive ideology plus how to be compliant (the opposite of being a Critical Thinker). 4± million of these Left-leaning lemmings graduate from high school every year, and most of them become voting citizens.

This election will be a good test to see whether the Left’s long game education strategy has effectively taken over America’s election system yet...

