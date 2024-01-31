{Note: I’ve added several new reports at the end of my prior Mann v Steyn post.}

{This is the fifth installment of a five-part series on the upcoming 2024 US national elections. See Part 1 (How To Win the US Presidency), Part 2 (The Rhyme and Reason of Negative Ballots), Part 3 (2020 Presidential Election Related Lawsuits), and Part 4 (Should Voting Machines be Scrapped?).}

There are two radically different viewpoints about what happened in 2020. Which is the primary explanation? Let’s briefly outline each…

Position #1: Some intelligent people have told me that they believe that the Dems won in 2020 honestly, because: a) they had better messaging, b) they did a better job at getting out the vote, c) they had a better candidate, etc.

Position #2: My view (after 3+ years of intensive immersion into the election issue) is that the Dems won dishonestly, e.g. due to: a) voter fraud, b) voting machine manipulation, c) ballot processing incompetence, d) State officials unilaterally changing voting rules (using COVID as an excuse), e) illegal government support of political messaging, f) manipulation of search engine queries (e.g., Google), g) media’s intensive misinformation campaign, h) NGO influence (e.g., Zuckerbucks), etc.

Which position is correct is not an academic matter, as it has a HUGE bearing on what should be done in advance, to avoid a 2020/2022 repeat in 2024. Those who waste time, effort, and money on the wrong answer are inadvertently perpetuating the problem. I discussed this a few months ago in my post “How Did the Dems Win in 2020,” but apparently I did not go into sufficient detail.

Some examples (from independent experts) about why my position is what it is:

The Bottom Line

Yes, regarding the 2020 Presidential election, in some situations the Democrats did do a better job at messaging, getting out the vote, etc. However, the evidence is unequivocal (e.g., carefully read ALL of the above), that the PRIMARY reason for the 2020 Presidential result, is because of dishonesty, illegalities, etc.

Anyone who can objectively and thoroughly review this collection of evidence, and still think that the main reason that the Dems won in 2020 was because: a) they had better messaging, b) they did a better job at getting out the vote, c) they had a better candidate, etc., has been afflicted by Confirmation Bias. [This ailment is so pervasive, that it is called The Mother of All Biases! ]

Is there an antidote to Confirmation Bias? Yes— CRITICAL THINKING!

The Solution

Once we accept the Truth here, the question is: what can be done about it?

Several obvious answers come to mind: 1) immediately pass meaningful mandatory partial forensic audits in key states, 2) VOTE (and encourage other patriotic citizens to vote)!, 3) educate more of the public, 4) get more good people involved with the election process, 5) elect more competent representatives who will pass better election laws, 6) aggressively prosecute those who violate election laws, etc.

Again, the single most important solution to countering election shenanigans, is to have mandatory meaningful post-election audits. “Meaningful” would be a partial forensic sample audit, done shortly after the election. The quickest, least expensive, most impactful partial forensic audit would be a voter audit (akin to the Nevada 2020 audit). For more details see here (or watch the short video version).

Astoundingly, no such meaningful audits are legislated to be done in any state, any county, or any precinct in the country.

To have any hope for honest 2024 elections, we MUST fix this, immediately!

