Sometimes when we are in the middle of things — whether in our personal life or on a national basis — we often lose sight about what is going on. The solution is almost always to step back to see things in perspective, and then apply Critical Thinking.

Give Sidney Powell (at Defending The Republic) props for doing both by creating a video that combines a famous Rudyard Kipling poem (narrated by Michael Caine), with current events: click on the video below, or go here.

In our understandably unbridled optimism for the upcoming years, we need to keep patience, reality, and God in mind.

There are going to be numerous bumps in the road of our recovery — and they will be wildly exaggerated by the legacy media (who have been in the pothole-creating business for some time now). As long as we don’t get side-tracked by these temporary diversions, and keep on the right path, we will be fine.

