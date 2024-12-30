When I started this Critical Thinking Substack column (now approaching two hundred commentaries ago!), I purposefully decided to buck the trend, and make it FREE. My perspective has always been: the more educated citizens we have, the better it is for America, and for all of us. My thought here is that providing free information would encourage more readership and more subscribers.

This gives you a rough idea how readership has grown over the last 2± years, without any advertising…

Additionally, MANY wonderful people have reached out and formally offered to pay for my Critical Thinking commentaries. I have politely declined all of them. I did reply to each: if they would like to help, get their open-minded friends to subscribe!

Below I’m sharing a sample of their supportive observations, about why they are willing to pay. (To protect their privacy, I’ve kept all of these anonymous.)

I believe the issues and topics you cover are important to parents and citizens. We must learn to evaluate and critically assess what is being taught as fact, that may indeed be false.

You present information in a way that I have not previously thought about it.

I have recently become a subscriber to several Substack authors. I am reluctant to pledge to spending yet more of my precious time behind a screen, but in this era of so much nonsense being passed off as Truth and/or Science, I need the refreshment you bring!

You get straight to the point and you have interesting takes on today’s topics.

Critical thinking is vital for all not just the young.

I enjoy reading your articles. I find them useful and insightful. Your articles cover information not usually found in the press.

This falls in line on what I am doing on a personal level and may find a way to add this site to the web structure I am building. This and other sources need to be expanded. I will learn and share. I am preparing an Education Foundation for the purposes of sharing.

I really want to support you because it is important that someone is out there to express common sense, logical analysis and reactions to today's political nonsense. Thank you!

I like your writing style. My subscription is started as monthly, but I'm basically using it to 'buy you a drink' of your choosing and will be 'cancelling' it shortly after the 1st payment, but will be back once in a while to renew it off and on. I guess that makes me cheap, but let's just call it thrifty - it sounds better. Thanks, and it has been nice to find your substack.

Your writings are vital to America remaining the beacon of hope and prosperity for all people of the world. Thank you.

Your commentaries have excellence and accuracy rarely found in many other places, and ABSOLUTELY ABSENT in the "Mainstream Media'“!!!

Your substack is a great resource that presents discerned, reasoned and research-supported information: In God We Trust. All others bring your data.

We need more fact based reporting like yours.

Critical thinking is a survival skill!

I send your essays on critical thinking to somebody who does not always think critically.

My father and other WWII veterans have told me how interested they were in science and critical thinking, and I want the oncoming generations to share his joy.

I really want to support you because I admire your Critical Thinking About Important Societal Issues.

I'm glad there are patriots like you who are doing something about education. God Bless

Your commentaries are a fresh breath of sanity in a propagandized world.

You apply the scientific method to social issues like election integrity to find the truth.

I want to follow your election materials, which are excellent.

I recognize the lack of critical thinking in my granddaughters and want to nurture this before they complete high school and leave my home.

I am a firm believer in the importance of critical thinking — and the lack thereof. As an educator I started preaching in 2010± that the five important attributes that students left school without are: critical thinking, creativity, problem solving, communication, team work and resilience. We need to fix this, NOW!

Critical Thinking is the only effective tool to prevent indoctrination in our complex society and ensure our freedoms.

Just having a look to see what friends are talking about.

My husband shared with me one of your posts on Critical Thinking and I was impressed. I usually scream and yell about money going everywhere for Substack articles, but it is absolutely the most important issue this article discussed. Critical thinking is almost a crime in the USA. That is a condition where others controls us. Ask who?

TY for your commentaries, as Truth matters immensely.

I support your untiring dedication and work as the most credible against renewable tyranny.

I value the fact that your email Newsletters have all the information by topic and consolidated in one area… Therefore, I want your effort to be rewarded and supported.

Thank you for bringing all of this to the forefront. Your hard work is definitely appreciated.

Thanks for all you do. We need to meet! My phone number is xxx-xxx-xxxx. I live in yyy, NC.

You have always brought a succinct and fresh sense of sobriety, wisdom and factual content to the issues you address. Thank you for your service!

John, you are a great ally and thinker.

I’m hoping your site will show deep thinking on controversial subjects affecting public policy and therefore my life.

It's important that critical thinking is at the heart of policy-making and not emotional feelings.

You are doing a valuable work for the America and God's deeds. I truly admire your devotion to this work.

The attack on rationality must be opposed.

What you have to say is interesting and enjoyable to read.

I want to understand the enemy's tactics so I can pray and share with others to make a difference. You can’t fight what you do not know.

John, you are a national treasure!