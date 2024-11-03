I’m a Big Picture person.

I learned at a young age that often the best way to solve a problem was to step back from it and see it in a larger perspective. That enabled me to more effectively apply Critical Thinking… That strategy has served me well.

My closing pre-election counsel is to suggest that you do exactly that.

Please carefully read, and reflect on, this insightful commentary: How Nations Slip from Greatness to Obscurity.

If you grasp the significance of that well-written article, then you might also find this short video (on the same topic), to be relevant:

The Takeaway —

We need to step back and take the 30,000 foot view. That means to skip the superficial issues of personality, etc., and focus on POLICIES. This election will have an ENORMOUS influence on the subsequent direction our country takes.

After doing your best, please pray for God’s assistance in preserving the American experiment. Although we may brashly think so, the reality is that we can not survive the forces of evil without God’s help...

