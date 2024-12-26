Since it has not been acknowledged or published by the legacy media, very few people are fully aware of one of the main reasons why Trump won in 2024… Here it is —
Since 2020, TENS OF THOUSANDS OF HOURS went into publicly exposing bad election policies, plugging election loopholes, upgrading states’ election legislation, filing hundreds of good lawsuits (mostly by the RNC), getting Republicans to vote, etc., etc.
Most of these efforts were done for free by dedicated, patriotic, citizen volunteers.
A superior example is that NC attorney Cleta Mitchell led an informal group of patriots interested in election reform, and they met online on Friday mornings. Every Friday morning — since early 2021! I know as I attended several of these TWO HUNDRED (200+) private meetings since the beginning.
There are MANY unsung heroes in this group (and elsewhere). I won’t mention their names, as they don’t feel that being a patriotic citizen warrants special recognition. One of many outgrowths of these meetings was a more formal organization: Election Integrity Network.
The group’s latest worthy effort is that they have just released a US Citizens Election Bill of Rights (posted below). They are working with some key Republican Congressional people, so some of these will likely get incorporated into federal legislation.
This is a living document, so if you have any constructive suggestions for improvement, please post them in the Comments, below.
——————————————————————
We, the Citizen Voters of the United States do hereby proclaim this Elections Bill of Rights to secure the integrity of America’s elections, which are the bedrock of America’s constitutional republic; so that our elections are protected from fraud, manipulation, and error, free from foreign interference and influence, enabling the citizens of the United States of America to faithfully give to or withdraw our consent from those who seek to govern our nation, our states, and our local communities, enshrining in the laws of our nation the following principles:
I. Only US Citizens Participate in US Elections, in Any Manner
Documentary proof of citizenship / confirmation of citizenship status to register
States adopt Only Citizens Vote constitutional amendments
States must confirm citizenship status of current registered voters; compare voter rolls to state DMV / other data
Social Security Administration must confirm citizenship status per HAVV
DHS must provide data to states at no cost to confirm citizenship status for any new registration, current voter lists, upon request
ID for voting must clearly state CITIZEN on the ID; only IDs issued to US Citizens and state residents can be used for registration and voting
Eliminate registration at any agency other than election offices and DMV
No registrations added to voter rolls unless confirmation of identity, residency, and US citizenship; States must confirm missing ID for residency, identity, citizenship or remove from rolls
Federal (and state) Census to confirm citizen population, apportion representation among states and base all representative districts (local, state, federal) on citizenship population only
Prohibit foreign money in issue campaigns and elections, directly or indirectly, with criminal penalties for violation
Prohibit foreign ownership of voting equipment companies and/or election related systems, prohibit foreign made or ownership of software or parts used in voting equipment
II. Voter ID For All Votes / Voters: Acceptable ID Confirms Citizenship
Photo ID for all methods of voting
Permissible ID for voting can only be type that confirms identity, residency, and US citizenship
Additional verification for people voting by mail (QR Code, Valid passport, or other non-subjective identifier linked to unique voter registration number)
III. All Vote on Election Day, Except Qualified Absentee Voters; Results Election Night
In-person voting on Election Day, no early voting
Vote in precinct polling places, limit size of precincts so all can vote on Election Day
Establish criteria for eligibility to vote absentee
Require verification of identity of citizenship, identity and residency of all voters, using proper ID; no vote can be counted until verified eligible voter
Eliminate Same Day Registration
Processing and tabulation of absentee ballots must be conducted in public
Absentee ballots received by close of polls on Election Day, no ballot ‘curing’ or extended deadlines for ANY ballots
Absentee ballots verified in advance, but tabulated and reported on Election Night
IV. Confirm Citizenship, Identity, & Residency of All Voters, Rigorous Voter Roll Maintenance
Compare voter registration lists against citizenship data, confirm identity and residency of all current registrants
Require regular, ongoing list maintenance by all jurisdictions
Repeal blackout periods for list maintenance under federal and state law
Publish qualified voter list before Election Day; list of who voted within three (3) days of election
Election offices must accept documentation of bad registrations from citizens; act on citizen challenges
Institute procedures for USPS and DMV to notify election office of registrants’ moving
Penalties for election officials’ failure to clean voter rolls, retain private right of action to enforce
List Maintenance records are public records, even if outsourced to vendor
Prohibit sharing of DMV data with any 3rd party or nongovernmental entity
V. Replace All Vulnerable / Insecure Voting Technology; Only Pre-Printed Secure Paper Ballots, Hand-Marked
Eliminate touchscreens, ballot marking devices, QR Codes read by machines
Allow for certain technology solely for disabled voters, supervised, pre-approved
Prohibit internal modems and all remote access capability for any voting technology
Mandatory, public pre-election testing of all technology used in elections, not vendor controlled
No foreign-owned voting equipment companies, no foreign-made voting equipment, databases, parts, or software
Manual confirmation and backup for any technology process, including tabulation, e-poll books,
Publish results at each voting location prior to delivery to county, then to state, to allow comparison of results and data by public
All voting technology built on open-source hardware and software; eliminate proprietary code
VI. Confirm Accuracy of Election Results Pre-Certification; Require Post Election Independent Audits
Require precinct, county/city, AND state reconciliation of number of voters to equal number of ballots to equal number of votes
Confirm by statute certification is discretionary, not ministerial, to ensure accuracy of results
Require independent post-election audits of election procedures & results by state auditors / 3d party (not the election offices auditing themselves)
Eliminate risk-limiting and other pretend ‘audits’
VII. Ensure Transparency of Elections and Election Records
Ensure all processing, voting, tabulation procedures are open to meaningful public observer and media access
ALL election records (including electronic) are by law public records that must be retained for 24 months
Publish/ make available at no cost all election records (redacted PII), including all chain of custody documents, cast vote records, ballot images, electronic and all other records related to the election
Citizen standing to sue if records are withheld or destroyed
Provide civil and criminal penalties for withholding / destroying election records
VIII. Protect Deployed Military Voters, Separate from Overseas Civilians
Separate procedures for registration / voting by overseas civilian citizens from deployed military
For military:
Apply to all active-duty deployments, not just overseas
Allow registration / voting if prior resident, registration in state
Allow email/fax FPCA, voting
Require copy of military ID or valid US passport
If no prior registration / residency in state, allow voting in District of Columbia
For civilians:
Require copy of valid US passport to register/vote from overseas
Require prior residency, registration in a state to register / vote in the state
Require proof of overseas residence (lease, other documentation)
If no prior residency or voter registration in state, limit to presidential only, count with District of Columbia voters
IX. Eliminate Leftwing Billionaire Election Schemes
Prohibit ranked choice voting, National Popular Vote, other concocted voting methods
Protect one person, one vote and Constitutional framework from radical leftwing billionaires
X. Citizen Standing to Enforce Election Laws; Protect Laws from Leftwing Legal Apparatus; Accountability & Penalties for Violations
Citizens have statutory standing to enforce election laws (such as appeal of HAVA decisions), and to enforce election statutes against officials ignoring / breaking election laws
Election law challenges require facts establishing particularized injury to individuals impacted or to be impacted, not speculative assertions by groups
Election laws should be self-executing, with severe penalties for violations
Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:
I am now offering incentives for you to sign up new subscribers!
I also consider reader submissions on Critical Thinking on my topics of interest.
Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack.
WiseEnergy.org: discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options.
C19Science.info: covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies.
Election-Integrity.info: multiple major reports on the election integrity issue.
Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from COVID to climate, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2024 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time - but why would you?
Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about once a week).
Please add cctruth.org for climate change to your email s and posts. makingsenseofcovid.com for covid nonsense
Good post - thanks