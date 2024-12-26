Since it has not been acknowledged or published by the legacy media, very few people are fully aware of one of the main reasons why Trump won in 2024… Here it is —

Since 2020, TENS OF THOUSANDS OF HOURS went into publicly exposing bad election policies, plugging election loopholes, upgrading states’ election legislation, filing hundreds of good lawsuits (mostly by the RNC), getting Republicans to vote, etc., etc.

Most of these efforts were done for free by dedicated, patriotic, citizen volunteers.

A superior example is that NC attorney Cleta Mitchell led an informal group of patriots interested in election reform, and they met online on Friday mornings. Every Friday morning — since early 2021! I know as I attended several of these TWO HUNDRED (200+) private meetings since the beginning.

There are MANY unsung heroes in this group (and elsewhere). I won’t mention their names, as they don’t feel that being a patriotic citizen warrants special recognition. One of many outgrowths of these meetings was a more formal organization: Election Integrity Network.

The group’s latest worthy effort is that they have just released a US Citizens Election Bill of Rights (posted below). They are working with some key Republican Congressional people, so some of these will likely get incorporated into federal legislation.

This is a living document, so if you have any constructive suggestions for improvement, please post them in the Comments, below.

We, the Citizen Voters of the United States do hereby proclaim this Elections Bill of Rights to secure the integrity of America’s elections, which are the bedrock of America’s constitutional republic; so that our elections are protected from fraud, manipulation, and error, free from foreign interference and influence, enabling the citizens of the United States of America to faithfully give to or withdraw our consent from those who seek to govern our nation, our states, and our local communities, enshrining in the laws of our nation the following principles:

I. Only US Citizens Participate in US Elections, in Any Manner

Documentary proof of citizenship / confirmation of citizenship status to register

States adopt Only Citizens Vote constitutional amendments

States must confirm citizenship status of current registered voters; compare voter rolls to state DMV / other data

Social Security Administration must confirm citizenship status per HAVV

DHS must provide data to states at no cost to confirm citizenship status for any new registration, current voter lists, upon request

ID for voting must clearly state CITIZEN on the ID; only IDs issued to US Citizens and state residents can be used for registration and voting

Eliminate registration at any agency other than election offices and DMV

No registrations added to voter rolls unless confirmation of identity, residency, and US citizenship; States must confirm missing ID for residency, identity, citizenship or remove from rolls

Federal (and state) Census to confirm citizen population, apportion representation among states and base all representative districts (local, state, federal) on citizenship population only

Prohibit foreign money in issue campaigns and elections, directly or indirectly, with criminal penalties for violation

Prohibit foreign ownership of voting equipment companies and/or election related systems, prohibit foreign made or ownership of software or parts used in voting equipment

II. Voter ID For All Votes / Voters: Acceptable ID Confirms Citizenship

Photo ID for all methods of voting

Permissible ID for voting can only be type that confirms identity, residency, and US citizenship

Additional verification for people voting by mail (QR Code, Valid passport, or other non-subjective identifier linked to unique voter registration number)

III. All Vote on Election Day, Except Qualified Absentee Voters; Results Election Night

In-person voting on Election Day, no early voting

Vote in precinct polling places, limit size of precincts so all can vote on Election Day

Establish criteria for eligibility to vote absentee

Require verification of identity of citizenship, identity and residency of all voters, using proper ID; no vote can be counted until verified eligible voter

Eliminate Same Day Registration

Processing and tabulation of absentee ballots must be conducted in public

Absentee ballots received by close of polls on Election Day, no ballot ‘curing’ or extended deadlines for ANY ballots

Absentee ballots verified in advance, but tabulated and reported on Election Night

IV. Confirm Citizenship, Identity, & Residency of All Voters, Rigorous Voter Roll Maintenance

Compare voter registration lists against citizenship data, confirm identity and residency of all current registrants

Require regular, ongoing list maintenance by all jurisdictions

Repeal blackout periods for list maintenance under federal and state law

Publish qualified voter list before Election Day; list of who voted within three (3) days of election

Election offices must accept documentation of bad registrations from citizens; act on citizen challenges

Institute procedures for USPS and DMV to notify election office of registrants’ moving

Penalties for election officials’ failure to clean voter rolls, retain private right of action to enforce

List Maintenance records are public records, even if outsourced to vendor

Prohibit sharing of DMV data with any 3rd party or nongovernmental entity

V. Replace All Vulnerable / Insecure Voting Technology; Only Pre-Printed Secure Paper Ballots, Hand-Marked

Eliminate touchscreens, ballot marking devices, QR Codes read by machines

Allow for certain technology solely for disabled voters, supervised, pre-approved

Prohibit internal modems and all remote access capability for any voting technology

Mandatory, public pre-election testing of all technology used in elections, not vendor controlled

No foreign-owned voting equipment companies, no foreign-made voting equipment, databases, parts, or software

Manual confirmation and backup for any technology process, including tabulation, e-poll books,

Publish results at each voting location prior to delivery to county, then to state, to allow comparison of results and data by public

All voting technology built on open-source hardware and software; eliminate proprietary code

VI. Confirm Accuracy of Election Results Pre-Certification; Require Post Election Independent Audits

Require precinct, county/city, AND state reconciliation of number of voters to equal number of ballots to equal number of votes

Confirm by statute certification is discretionary, not ministerial, to ensure accuracy of results

Require independent post-election audits of election procedures & results by state auditors / 3d party (not the election offices auditing themselves)

Eliminate risk-limiting and other pretend ‘audits’

VII. Ensure Transparency of Elections and Election Records

Ensure all processing, voting, tabulation procedures are open to meaningful public observer and media access

ALL election records (including electronic) are by law public records that must be retained for 24 months

Publish/ make available at no cost all election records (redacted PII), including all chain of custody documents, cast vote records, ballot images, electronic and all other records related to the election

Citizen standing to sue if records are withheld or destroyed

Provide civil and criminal penalties for withholding / destroying election records

VIII. Protect Deployed Military Voters, Separate from Overseas Civilians

Separate procedures for registration / voting by overseas civilian citizens from deployed military

For military:

Apply to all active-duty deployments, not just overseas

Allow registration / voting if prior resident, registration in state

Allow email/fax FPCA, voting

Require copy of military ID or valid US passport

If no prior registration / residency in state, allow voting in District of Columbia

For civilians:

Require copy of valid US passport to register/vote from overseas

Require prior residency, registration in a state to register / vote in the state

Require proof of overseas residence (lease, other documentation)

If no prior residency or voter registration in state, limit to presidential only, count with District of Columbia voters

IX. Eliminate Leftwing Billionaire Election Schemes

Prohibit ranked choice voting, National Popular Vote, other concocted voting methods

Protect one person, one vote and Constitutional framework from radical leftwing billionaires

X. Citizen Standing to Enforce Election Laws; Protect Laws from Leftwing Legal Apparatus; Accountability & Penalties for Violations

Citizens have statutory standing to enforce election laws (such as appeal of HAVA decisions), and to enforce election statutes against officials ignoring / breaking election laws

Election law challenges require facts establishing particularized injury to individuals impacted or to be impacted, not speculative assertions by groups

Election laws should be self-executing, with severe penalties for violations

