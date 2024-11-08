{This is connected with my prior substack piece: My Letter to RFKjr. If you have not read that, please do…}

President-elect Trump says that he and his team have learned from their first go-around. For example, this time they will be much better prepared when he takes the Oath of Office on January 21st, and will hit the ground running.

A good example of this is the interesting website where US citizens can: 1) nominate qualified citizens [including themselves] for government agency positions, and 2) vote for other citizens who have been nominated by someone else.

The site is Nominees for the People, and it appears to be operated by RFKjr’s people as members of the Trump team. They are asking for nominations (and votes for nominees) for a variety of government agencies:

The process begins with citizens signing into the website. It’s rather straightforward and should only take a minute or so to do that — so please sign up! Once you’ve done that you can: 1) nominate someone, and/or 2) vote for someone already nominated (one simple click).

I’ve submitted Michele Morrow to be considered for a position in the Department of Education. PLEASE VOTE FOR HER!

FYI: Michele is a very committed, competent, conservative woman who just narrowly lost the election for North Carolina Superintendent of Department of Public Instruction — primarily due to matters beyond her control.

All in all, the Trump Team should be congratulated for coordinating such a democratic effort. As humans, I’m sure that they will make their share of mistakes, but this is a very good start.

