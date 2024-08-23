Let’s have a short, light-hearted commentary this time.

It’s very much on topic (critical thinking)…

{Click on the picture (or here) to play the short video…}

Here are three major things that the Left is trying to do to us:

1 - Get rid of Judeo-Christian standards, and replace them with Relativism. 2 - Teach our children to be conformists, not Critical Thinkers. 3 - Switch emphasis from Constitutional individual rights to group rights.

As the video above points out, using your Brain is the cure to such non-sense. More specifically, teaching K-12 children to be Critical Thinkers is a powerful solution.

