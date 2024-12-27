For the upcoming year, let’s have one of our resolutions be to learn something positive and constructive from those giving us good examples — no matter who they are. Maybe WE should be the people setting a good example!
Please watch this 3 minute video and give it some Critical Thought…
Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:
I am now offering incentives for you to sign up new subscribers!
I also consider reader submissions on Critical Thinking on my topics of interest.
Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack.
WiseEnergy.org: discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options.
C19Science.info: covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies.
Election-Integrity.info: multiple major reports on the election integrity issue.
Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from COVID to climate, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2024 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time - but why would you?
Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about once a week).
This video dashes all our preconceived notions of how animals should behave toward one another, and opens the door to new ways of connecting. Seems to me we should always try to set a good example and not pass judgement on others based on our own preconceived notions. Respect goes a long way toward fostering good relationships.
John,
Great video that brought a smile to my face. Animals can be good examples for humans to follow.
It sure would be a step in the right direction for us to actually get to know people instead of listening to opinions about people from others that don't know the people they are talking or writing about. As I look at countries around the world, my assessment is that we would all be far better off if most leaders would simply step back and let the 95% of their citizens interact directly
with others. Most leaders are the ones perpetuating drama between countries.
Happy New Year and let's all try to make things better.