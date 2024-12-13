This is an updated version of what I wrote last year, as the situation has not improved.
As a minimum, Christmas is a remembrance of the birth of Jesus Christ. (Note the “Christ” part of the word Christmas.) As a historical event, it is something that anyone of any faith (or even atheists) can choose to acknowledge and/or celebrate — just as anyone can acknowledge and appreciate the historical event Hanukkah is based on
Why Christians would give such emphasis to that birth, is due to what Jesus Christ stood for. (Carefully read the New Testament for specifics.) The bottom line is that His message was one of love, acceptance, and forgiveness. Shouldn't we all support that?
Centuries later, various related secondary religious traditions evolved in parallel with the birth of Jesus Christ's remembrance. One is Saint Nicholas — now translated to what we Americans call Santa Claus… Another is the Christmas Tree, which also has some religious connotations (here is one explanation).
Regretfully, we live in times where secularization is all the rage, and Religion (and the Bible) are out of vogue — is it any wonder that we can no longer even have respectful discussions about our different perspectives? What happens now is that one party will bludgeon the other with the moral superiority card (SEL, CRT, DEI, Woke, etc.). Other responses that fall into this category are phony virtue signaling and absurd relativism.
Humans instinctively need a moral code, so the reason that all these happen every day is that we are abandoning what was a widely shared value system: Judeo-Christianity. But since the Ten Commandments, the Sermon on the Mount, the Bible, etc. are old-fashioned, here are three questions to critically think about:
1 - Where is this new set of “moral standards” and “virtues” publicly posted?
2 - Who has the credentials to create such an official list?
3 - Where does the authority come from to enforce adherence to such standards?
One excuse for this secularization is the assertion that some people espousing Religions have a long history of going off the rails.
We need to be clear that when there are bad events associated with a Religion, it is the people involved who are the problem, not the Religion. For example, when some early Catholic Popes were evil men, that was not a reflection on Jesus Christ or His Church, but on those individuals. (Similarly, when the US has Presidents who are self-serving, it is not a reflection on the Constitution, but on those people.)
An experience I recently had is one of many that puts this secularization of our society, including Christmas, into focus... Every year my wife and I snail mail Christmas cards to select friends and family. Every year we choose a Christmas card with a clear traditional birth of Jesus Christ theme. (We then add some updates about the last year, on the reverse.)
This year I again went to where we have been buying such cards: Vista-Print (which is a large purveyor of a wide variety of products from business cards to wedding gifts). I started like I always do and selected: 4x8 cards —> Christmas —> religious. Hmmm: all of the “religious cards” were just photos of family members, Christmas trees, etc.
What struck me was that there was not a single religious card (i.e., about the birth of Jesus Christ), a star over Bethlehem, the three wise men, etc. In the past, Vista-Print had multiple options for these. I then did several searches and nothing came up.
I decided to call the company and see if I was doing something wrong. I chatted with a pleasant customer service person. After much looking on her part she confirmed that Vista-Print had no 4x8 Christmas cards with any Christ-related scene!!
As polite as I could be (not my forte), I strongly objected to this startling and unacceptable degradation of Christmas. She agreed and politely volunteered to look through their past files to see if she could find an appropriate one for me.
I waited patiently (again not a strong point) while she searched. She then came up with a Christmas card with a religious scene on it. She emailed me what she was proposing to see if it was OK. It was. Success and no charge for this “custom” card.
IMO it’s mind-boggling that I would have to do this. I’m sure in Vista-Print’s files that they have over a hundred nativity, etc. scenes to use on 4x8 Christmas cards, but that they chose zero in 2024 is disturbing.
As a scientist, I’m a curious person (take that any way you like), so I decided to see if Vista-Print was an aberration or the norm. For comparison, I decided to check out Walmart’s 4x8 card options, since they are another major seller of Christmas cards. I looked through their online site to see how many nativity scene Christmas cards they were offering, and again I found none… Same for Shutterfly and Snapfish.
My closing Christmas thought is this...
Since we are experiencing unprecedented threats to our personal freedoms and lives, maybe we ought to re-think our commitment to God. As Americans’ participation in Religion has steadily gone downhill, the evil and incompetence we are seeing on a daily basis has steadily increased. Draw your own Critical Thinking conclusions, but IMO that correlation is not a coincidence.
In summary: Jesus is the Reason for the Season.
I hope that you and your family have a happy, holy Christmas and holiday season!
PS: I also found no religious versions when I searched for “Christmas emoji.” They were Santa Claus, etc.). However, when I switched to “Nativity emoji” lots of options came up, like…
As a child I knew all the Christmas songs...and totally loved the giving message of the season. However, I never joined any religious group. The message I believed in was the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you...and I followed the Ten Commandments without even knowing them. In 1984, Dr Norman Walker sent me a King James Bible...and I started studying it...and also bought many other books on the subject to read, too. As a hhstory buff, I was aware that the Roman Emperor Constantine called a Council at Nicea in 325 AD to promote a religion called Christianity. He got together with rulers of Greece and the Byzantine (in the area where Turkey is located today). These were three pagan countries who worshipped multi-gods. The rulers in the Byzantine kept their old god Appolonious, but the Greeks went along with Constantine. This Roman Emperor's background should have been known..He did not establish the religion for spiritual reasons. He came across scrolls about a very spiritual man who lived 300 years earlier...and used them for his own benefit. His efforts came all the way down to the Vatican...helping to create the richest little municipality in the world. He had his scribes change the original scrolls and add information, which took away from the pure message. The word Christ is a Greek word, which means ...anointed one. It was not the name of the man who lived 2000 years ago. His disciples were Hebrew...not Greek. Constantine changed all the names of the disciples. They were not the names given in Matthew 10. Then, later on the English anglicized the names in the original Bible, written in the 1450s.. As someone who has been into reading the Bible personally and then looking at further information...I see things which show it was altered. If the true information had surfaced we would have had world peace by now. Matt 22:35-40 was the essence of the Bible! The message was all about LOVE!
Christmas cards: Magnificat has some good ones, The Three Kings, by Paul Hey, for instance.
Who owns Vistaprint? Are they Jewish (or Zionist)? If they are, that's one thing, but even if they aren't, is pressure being put on them from above, from a source that is Jewish (or Zionist)? Most people, without examining the question too closely, are prone to assume that the Jewish position on Jesus is the same as the Islamic one, which is, roughly, that Jesus, although not savior and Lord, is nevertheless a good person and an important prophet. But it has long been known, and reiterated in modern times by C.S. Lewis, among others, is that if Jesus's claims about himself are false, then he can't be considered a good person (and is certainly not an important prophet). On the Islamic side they seem not to have thought this through. Jesus's claims are extremely grandiose ("I am the way, the truth, and the life," and other equivalents), so grandiose that if false then he not only is not a good person and not an important prophet, but also is a blasphemer toward God, and deserved what he got (execution). That's the actual Jewish doctrinal position (unless you're messianic, but they are, as yet, few). Of course it is also possible that Jesus was just crazy, but nothing else in his life indicates that was the case, so that possibility can be dispensed with. So abbreviating Christmas to Xmas isn't merely a convenient device, but has meaning in this context: it allows Jews to refer to Christmas without pronouncing the name, in full, of the blasphemer. Everybody has to make up his own mind about who Jesus is, and that primarily rests on one's opinion about all those claims he ended up making about himself.
My sheep hear my voice. They follow me, and I know them. I give eternal life to them and they shall never die, and no one will snatch them out of my hand. The Father, who is above all, has given them to me, and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father's hand.