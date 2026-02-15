This is a follow-up to my most recent post, where a friend sent me an interesting clip from a supposed upcoming blockbuster movie. It shows part of a fight scene between movie icons Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt…

(After it starts, click on the upper left-hand corner arrows to make it full screen.)

I conducted a casual, informal poll:

1 - Who do you think will win this fight? 2 - Who would you like to have win this fight?

The poll response appears to slightly favor Tom Cruise, and the reasons given were interesting. For example, Tom has known martial arts experience. Another reason is that he comes from Syracuse, near where I was brought up.

[FYI, some others born, etc., in Syracuse include Richard Gere, Megyn Kelly, David Muir, Mike Tirico, Bob Costas, Steve Kroft, Ted Koppel, Billy Joel, Dick Clark, Rod Sterling, plus this list.]

Déjà vu all over again —

That said, this was another variation of an earlier post Is it Real or Is It Memorex? In that commentary, it was observed that I may “have led the witness” by how I phrased that query.

In this case, I took even greater pains not to do that. The result was that far fewer readers recognized that this is yet another AI concoction — despite the fine print in the lower right-hand corner of the screen saying that it is!…

As more of these fabrications are produced — and the better they get — the profound impact of AI will start to dawn on more people. In this case, for example, see here and here. (BTW, the AI connection with a Chinese company is disturbing and yet another shot across the bow…)

How we adapt to this tsunami that we are now literally getting hit with is an extraordinarily important question.

How our children will be affected by this revolution is a question that is at least ten times more complicated and more important.

The Answer is the Same —

I have given you my best 2¢: in both cases, it is 100% necessary that citizens be Critical Thinkers.

That said, there are zero States that are even doing preliminary work on preparing our children to be Critical Thinkers. None. Nada.

To give these States more money and power over our K-12 education system is beyond insane. It is suicidal.

I keep harping on this — like Paul Revere — as the adverse implications to America are unimaginable.

Which of you is willing to sacrifice your life for the American Revolution 2.0?

