Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark J Lanza's avatar
Mark J Lanza
17h

Who cares!

Not me!!!

Reply
Share
Christine T.'s avatar
Christine T.
18h

Great sound effects! I notice that it says AI Generated in the bottom right corner. I suppose this is easier on the body :)

Reply
Share
3 replies by John Droz and others
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture