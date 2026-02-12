Thanks to all who participated in my prior commentary’s interesting test of what’s real and what’s made up by AI. I’ve reposted the test video here…

Almost everyone who responded was sure that the video was fake. One insightful reader observed that “I led the witness.” In other words, how I asked the question substantially biased the opinions of readers, making them suspicious before they started. I think that there is some merit to that view, but it is almost impossible to pose such a question and not tip off people.

I asked for reasons for whatever position readers took (fake or real), and those ranged from possible indicators (eye and facial movements, word pronunciations, etc.) to non-existent (they just “knew”).

When I was sent this video, it was among hundreds of other things I get weekly, and there was no cautionary warning for me. When I watched it three (3) things immediately stood out, quickly making it suspect. Interestingly, despite all the feedback, two of them were not mentioned by anyone else!

What I Noticed —

The three unusual aspects I immediately noticed were:

1 - The woman never introduced herself. If someone is dissecting a Supreme Court decision, establishing their competence (and political leanings) should be the first order of business. Would we care about a bartender’s assessment (apologies to AOC)? The video attempts to subtly convey her competence by putting her in a setting that looks like a law library. My guess is that the reason she didn’t identify herself is that cautious viewers would check her out — and see that it is fake. 2 - Her chair never moves at all. When a person talks for 10+ minutes, they naturally shift around a bit in their chair (making it move) — particularly when there are upper body movements as in this video. Look carefully at the back of the chair’s position at different points in the video. It does not move even a tiny bit. That is not natural. 3 - Contradictions. For example, at the beginning, she says that this is breaking news: an emergency decision that was just publicized. On the other hand, she said (6:06) “Within 48 hours of the ruling, States filed injunctions…” The ruling just happened last night, so how could that be?

The Verdict —

The answer here is: This video is a complete fake. The Supreme Court decision that this fabricated individual is expounding on doesn’t exist. Everything she sincerely says is a figment of someone’s imagination. The fact that her discussion makes some sense — and maybe even something we’d like to be true — shouldn’t distract from our objective assessment.

How Sensitive to False Information Are We?

We can get false information numerous ways: movies, Ted Talks, videos, TV, billboards, pictures, articles, reports, studies, social media, other people, etc., etc. As I’ve repeatedly said: your best defense is to be a Critical Thinker.

Also note that when we are alerted that certain material might be suspect, we can go the other way: we start imagining things. For example, we may attribute normal human quirks to be indications that a video is fake.

What about documents that are purposefully deceptive? For example, read almost any NYT article about a political matter. To separate the wheat from the chaff in these cases is difficult and extremely time-consuming. The best solution is to minimize time reading articles from such disreputable sources.

The Most Important Question —

What about your child being subjected to 12,000± hours of K-12 subject matter (Science, History, etc.) that is interwoven with Left-wing propaganda?

Since children have very limited real-world experiences, and since they are hearing this from people they believe are objective authority figures, and since they are being taught the opposite of Critical Thinking (conformity), your child is almost defenseless against progressive indoctrination.

This is the fight I am in (e.g., see here). Most people say: “Great,” “The K-12 situation is terrible,” “Hope you make a real difference,” etc.

The reality is that while I am making good progress, I can not do this by myself. Right now, I am focused on upgrading just one State’s K-12 curriculum. The State I’ve selected (but I am open to another choice) is Tennessee. (The primary reason Tennessee was chosen is due to favorable politics on the State School Board, Legislature, and Governor.)

If saving America is vitally important to you, let me know if you’d like to help.

