This is Part 4 of the discussion of the corrupting influence that the National Academies of Sciences (NAS) has on America. See Part 1, Part 2, & Part 3. This discussion will be the crucial wrap-up: what can be done to fix this mess.

Some Sample Consequences of NAS Substituting Political Science for Real Science —

a) 40+ Million US children have been miseducated regarding Science due to the woefully inadequate NGSS. (See here.) The resulting negative influence of these victimized lemmings on America is incalculable.

b) 600,000± Americans unnecessarily died due to unscientific COVID-19 policies. Instead of being a bastion of credible medical assistance, NAS was (and still is) a contributor of misinformation, so much of this is on them.

c) NAS has been the instigator of (or supported) essentially every major attack on Real Science (climate, energy policies, medical policies, etc.) that we have experienced in America. Why have we tolerated this for so long?

d) Due to the poor example set by NAS, many scientists have been led to believe that the standards of Real Science are arbitrary and relative. As a result, widespread dishonesty, plagiarism, incompetence, etc., infects the field. Here is a sample list. The societal consequences of this are enormous.

Note: Since I have a diverse audience here, I am providing a broad brush treatment of this issue. In effect the National Research Council (NRC) which is a subsidiary of the NAS, is where most of the problems are.

A Powerful Solution for this Catastrophe —

The reflexive response from most people would likely be: “Get rid of NAS!” But we are Critical Thinkers, and even rudimentary thinking would reveal that eliminating NAS would be an inferior option. Why?

Because dumping the NAS would do nothing to address the horrific harm caused by it in the past (e.g., the NGSS). Also, because properly reforming the NAS could result in a powerful positive force for societal good. Ironically, the NAS situation is very similar to the Department of Education (DOEd) matter. There, also, properly fixing DOEd would be at least a hundred times better than getting rid of it (see here).

What leverage do we have to reform this severely degraded organization? A BIGGIE, as 85%± of NAS funding comes from federal agencies! Since the highly politicized NAS has lost its way, it is an ideal DOGE target.

There have already been some articles about NAS downsizing due to government cuts. However, those are cuts to other agencies that would have paid NAS to do studies. Here is NAS’s response to that situation. Note that there is not a word about NAS getting back to Real Science!

The choice given to NAS would be very simple: completely reform per our outline (below), or forgo all taxpayer funding. They will have little choice.

What Does NAS Need To Do to Genuinely Reform? —

1 - Revise their Mission Statement to specifically focus on Real Science. Carefully define Real Science so there is no misunderstanding that it is significantly different from political science. This will include unequivocal commitments to Critical Thinking and the traditional Scientific Method.

2 - Publicly and unequivocally disavow all ideology that politicizes or is otherwise at odds with Real Science (e.g., equity does not supersede merit).

3 - Currently, there is no official way of disbarring or defrocking scientists who have lost their way regarding their field of Science. To fill this gap, NAS will develop and implement a rating system for US scientists, indicating their prior adherence to the well-defined standards of Real Science (e.g., A+, A, A-, B+, etc.). Then widely publicize this.

4 - Establish a new team of real scientists (A-Grade) and completely revise the NGSS to be NGSS+. The NGSS+ focus will be on teaching Critical Thinking and aggressively supporting the traditional Scientific Method. NGSS+ will resolve all ten of the NGSS problems identified here. Lastly, NGSS+ will explain all of these 30 misconceptions about Real Science to K-12 students.

5 - Using A-Grade scientists: a) rewrite and republish “Understanding and Addressing Misinformation About Science”, b) publish a Report on what Real Science consists of (like this), c) publish a Real Science Report on Climate (like this), d) publish a Real Science Report on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 fiasco (like this), e) publish a Real Science Report on what needs to be done to get US Higher education back on track (like this), and f) research an publish suggested solutions to the failed “peer-review” system.

6 - Thoroughly review every major Report they have published over the last 20 years. They should be: a) withdrawn, b) revised, or c) reaffirmed (rare).

What Can YOU Do? —

— Make some constructive comments below.

— Pass this commentary on to EVERYONE you know.

— Please help make a connection with someone connected with DOGE or President Trump, and alert them to this commentary. Let me know.

— Correspond with your federal legislators, bringing this exceptionally important matter to their attention.

