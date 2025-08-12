Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Jim Schout
1d

Why do we fail to use real science to destroy the pseudo science you describe. It isn’t that difficult because of the power of real science.

One example. Do a mass balance on the Earth’s energy. Then compare that number to the actual human use of energy in one year. Bingo! Case closed. Human contribution is totally insignificant to the Earth’s total energy.

I did this with just one source of energy. I used just the daily change in the temperature of dry air. If we look at the moisture in the air and it’s changes during a day, the numbers just get more ridiculous. But, with just the dry air, the total use of energy in all forms by humans for 38,000 years is what the Earth creates in a single year. So, what is the big deal with our use of energy?

Why not teach this? Here is a hint. It is a scientific fact that to change one pound of air by one degree Fahrenheit it requires 0.24 BTU. If that occurs in one hour you can figure the rest. I do it with my telephone by asking it questions like, “How many pounds of dry air are in the Earth’s atmosphere?” Or, “How much energy is used by human beings from all sources?”

The rest is just math.

Stan Young
1d

Here is an example. The EPA uses "weight of evidence" to support its decisions. NAS confirmed that practice, based on a grant from the EPA. WoE is not science. My note to members of the WoE panel was ignored.

It takes only one valid negative study to overturn a theory/claim. Science is not a vote, particularly if the agency is doing most of the funding!

