I suspect that most citizens are led to believe that the US National Academy of Sciences (NAS) is a group of Scientists who are laser-focused on defending traditional, real Science. Regretfully, my take is that is not the case.

I have frequently stated that Science has been under an intense assault for decades now — and have provided numerous examples. Leftists are behind this assault on Science, as it exposes the unscientificness of what they are advocating (NGSS in K-12 schools, COVID-19 policies, energy policies, etc.).

Originally (1863!), it was hoped that NAS would be a beacon of Science that US citizens could rely on for objective and comprehensive scientific advice in our highly technical world. Of course, the Left was aware of this admirable aspiration and has done its best to neuter the NAS. Just like what has happened in many once-esteemed universities, the indications are that NAS has become an instrument for progressive ideology propagation.

A good example is what is taught in Science classes in US K-12 schools. One would think that seeing that children receive superior Science education would be at or near the top of NAS’s objectives. Instead, NAS is the primary author of the NGSS, a woefully inadequate set of “science” standards.

For example, NAS was a supporter of removing the traditional Scientific Method from being taught to our children — now the case in 48 States. You heard that right: National Academy of Sciences members were instrumental in seeing that the traditional Scientific Method is no longer taught to most of our K-12 students. What a horrific betrayal of Science…

What this should convey to you is that there can be a stark difference between some scientists and Science. Just like not every priest is a holy person, and not every lawyer is a law-abiding citizen, there are many scientists who are not on speaking terms with real Science.

NAS and these new scientific studies —

So, back to my list of five recent commendable Scientific studies. Ideally, all of these should have come from NAS! However, no such luck. Instead, NAS is currently soliciting its members to support a new study that will attempt to undermine (not support!) important scientific studies #2 and #3 on my list.

As a strong hint that they have already predetermined the results (NOT how real Science works!), their announcement states that this new study — on a very complex matter — will be finished and released next month!

This is the official NAS Study Statement — which, to the untrained eye and to the non-critical thinker, may seem innocuous. But progressives are clever characters, and they know how to spin a tale. That said, to their credit, they have a link on that page for anyone to provide feedback on the Study.

I took advantage of that and made the brief submission below. I encourage readers to submit any constructive comments they have to that link about this internationally important matter. Time is of the essence…

I am an independent scientist (physicist) and have been extensively involved with energy and climate matters for decades. Your "About the planned study" statement includes this sentence: "This fast-track study will review the latest scientific evidence on whether greenhouse gas emissions are reasonably anticipated to endanger public health and welfare in the U.S." What it does not say is whether the study will include an objective and comprehensive reporting of greenhouse gas BENEFITS — and then an objective assessment of the NET societal impact of greenhouse gases… Was this an accidental omission or an intentional effort to bias the study's results? When I was taught Science, I learned that a genuine Scientific Assessment (e.g., your study) should be: a) objective, b) comprehensive, c) transparent, and d) empirical. I'm hoping that NAS will be a standard-bearer, showing the country how Real Science is nothing like political science.

Takeaway —

IMO this is a reminder that we need to be ever vigilant, as bad actors are not only often cleverly disguised, but they are continually trying to undermine the foundations of America — and Science is a key pillar being attacked.

PS — Heads-up to President Trump: about 85% of NAS funding comes from federal agencies! The highly politicized NAS sounds like an ideal DOGE target. I will write more about this in an upcoming Substack commentary.

