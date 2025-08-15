Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

4h

> The National Academies of Sciences (NAS) was originally set up by Abraham Lincoln in 1863!

This is what we call “historical bias” - the older a thing, the more holier than thou it is portrayed. [Sure, no copyright, nobody will sue, a real cashflow fountain.] Our Founding Fathers, paragons of virtue, da Vinci, a real saint, Plato, the holy one, Socrates, oh, true sainthood. But our contemporaries? Conspiracy!

> The initial intentions were excellent: to provide objective, Science-based assistance to Americans.

We have no idea about the original intentions. The best we can say is that “they wrote…”, but was it true? Nope. According to Darwin, the Saint Darwin, obviously, survivors adapt, modify and change, and they will do whatever they can to win over others, up to and including changes in physical structure. Following Darwinian doctrine, now commonly considered a holy one, the present-day NAS is a very distant relative of the ancient ancestor - whose remains are yet to be found.

The best part, even if the above sentence is “true” (whatever it means) is that we have no clue what “science-based” meant for people in 1863. Maybe Santa Clause (https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/f/f3/Santa_Claus_1863_Harpers.png). Or the Civil War still in progress, a very scientific process of deciding who is right and who is the unfortunate one. Or invading and submitting more Native tribes through the use of advanced science (gunpowder et al.). The Civil War was obviously the most important scientific study event, lasting for 5 years, with 600,000 up to 1 million people dead (depending on who counted). Some Substack authors attempt to compare it to the 2020-2025 Phase 2 clinical study…

What kind of assistance would it be to our own? Were those in power at that time representing vested interests the same as it is happening in the 21st century all over the world, with disregard to human life and abuse of science far beyond anything that happened in the past? Or were they saint and holy and only (genetic) mistakes were made? [Darwin]

The above are free-association reflections on isolated issues. The article as a whole is great and informative, thank you.

