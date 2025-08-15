This is a follow-up to Part 1 of this important discussion.

The National Academies of Sciences (NAS) was originally set up by Abraham Lincoln in 1863! The initial intentions were excellent: to provide objective, Science-based assistance to Americans. This came about as all indications were that increasingly technical matters were beyond the understanding of most citizens, so independent, competent counsel was needed to assure the success of the American Experiment.

That message is still being conveyed on the NAS website today:

“The National Academies provide independent, trustworthy advice and facilitate solutions to complex challenges by mobilizing expertise, practice, and knowledge in science, engineering, and medicine.”

But is what they are saying true, or is this just window dressing to hide the reality that NAS has been co-opted by parties who are not independent, who are not trustworthy, and who are not supportive of the American Experiment?

This is a long and painful matter that could easily be a book. For this commentary, I will cite just two (2) representative examples providing proof that, regretfully, NAS is no longer the independent, objective, Science-based authority that Lincoln originally had in mind…

NAS and the NGSS —

It’s well established that if the objective is to bring America down, a guaranteed way of doing that is to corrupt her children. A bonus of this is that it will take 20+ years to bring about, so almost no parent or citizen will be paying full attention to evolutionary changes on that scale. It’s the classic case of turning up the temperature of a lobster in a pot a degree at a time.

The Left knows that the most powerful K-12 subject for them to influence children is Science. (Again, almost zero parents are paying attention to this.)

Starting back in 2010±, the people in NAS hatched a plan to take over the K-12 Science standards of all 50 States. To make that happen, they created and published two main documents: 1) A Framework for K–12 Science Education, plus 2) The Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS).

The NGSS is the actual standards, i.e., exactly what Science topics would be covered in each grade, etc. The Framework is a 400± page polemic purportedly explaining why the NGSS standards are what they are.

This sounds harmless enough (which is what any scammer wants to convey). The NAS was the primary author (see here), but for optics and political reasons, they enlisted: a) a teacher’s union organization (NSTA), b) a Bill Gates-created business organization (Achieve), plus c) some cooperative States.

Again, this all (intentionally) sounds legit, but the real (only) question is: what is the quality of their end product: the K-12 Science Standards?

To me, it is astounding that no US major education-oriented Conservative organization (e.g., Heritage, AEI, etc.) has formally addressed this profoundly important question. In fact, they do almost nothing about the many K-12 curricula issues — an astounding and inexplicable oversight.

Fortunately, we do have at least three (3) independent assessments of the NGSS/Framework package. First is from the independent, well-known, well-regarded Fordham Institute. They produced an amazing report some twelve years ago, where they rated the quality of every State’s Science Standards.

As part of that comprehensive assessment, they also rated the NGSS. Since the NGSS is being marketed as the “NEXT GENERATION” of Science standards, plus it is produced by the National Science Academies — one would expect that it would have a superior rating to any State K-12 standards. Right?

But no. The Fordham Institute gave the NGSS a “C”. (Worse, IMO, the Fordham rating is very generous, and when all factors are considered, the NGSS should get an “F”.) Why would ANY state adopt a “C” rated set of Science standards?

The incomprehensible reality is that FORTY-NINE States formally adopted all or most of the inferior NGSS — fully aware that it had been only given a “C” rating!!!

This includes thirteen (13) States that had Science Standards rated “A” or “B”! In other words, all these States knowingly downgraded their K-12 Science Standards! When I say that States are responsible for at least 95% of the K-12 problems (not DOEd), this is some of the irrefutable evidence.

But there’s more. A Second independent assessment of the NGSS was done by the National Association of Scholars, a very reputable conservative organization. Their in-depth report is Climbing Down: How the NGSS diminishes Scientific Literacy. Their no-holds-barred condemnation of the NGSS includes wisdom like this (P 21):

Despite their impressive title, the NGSS are nothing more than a set of mediocre Science standards that have not been vetted, were never piloted or otherwise tested, and reveal an overt political agenda embedded in K-12 science education that parents, educators, and the public should find troubling.

And there’s more. As a professional scientist, I am very interested in the K-12 curricula issue — esp the Science curriculum. As such, I investigated the NGSS/Framework package. Before I was even aware of the above two superior reports, I found ten (10) very problematic aspects of the NGSS/Framework, so I wrote a 50± page Report criticizing them.

IMO the three worst failings of this package are: a) they trash the 4000± year old traditional Scientific Method, b) they purposefully are trying to teach our children NOT to be Critical Thinkers, but to be conformist Lemmings, plus c) this “Science” material is seeped in Woke ideology.

Regarding Woke: a full 20-page Chapter (#11) in the Framework document is on Equity. (Remember that this was written in 2011±, and Equity had yet to become a popular cause.) Further, by comparison, in this 400± page “Science” document, there is only one (1) sentence that mentions Critical Thinking in passing. 20 pages on Equity vs 1 sentence on Thinking…

[Note that none of these liabilities are identified in the Fordham report, which is why I say that their “C” grade should be lower.]

Again, that 49 States robotically dumped their own Science Standards and took on the second-rate NGSS/Framework package is irrefutable proof of how poorly States are handling their K-12 education responsibilities. These decisions were ENTIRELY made by States and had nothing to do with DOEd!

Evading Responsibility —

But what about the gatekeepers, education experts, scientists, and us?

How have 49 State Departments of Education allowed this to happen? How have 49 State Boards of Education approved this incompetence? How have 49 State Legislatures — responsible for oversight of their State’s K-12 education program — not stepped in here? Why are 13,000+ Local School Boards complicit with this indoctrination? How many of the 1.2± Million US Science teachers have gone on record objecting to this unscientific curriculum? How many of the 100+ Million US parents have publicly objected to their child being purposefully brainwashed by this NAS material? How many of the 2± Million US scientists have defended their field (and country) from this assault? How many Conservative organizations (Heritage, AEI, etc.) have publicized the extensive rot that is infecting our K-12 Science curriculum?

Bottom Line —

Cumulatively, we have allowed NAS to corrupt the minds of 80+ Million American children (counting those still in the K-12 system [public and private] plus those who have graduated in the last 10+ years).

NAS has seen that these innocent victims have been given a distorted view of Science and are being programmed to not be Critical Thinkers.

The profound significance of our children being extensively indoctrinated in Left ideologies, plus being trained to be sheeple, can’t be overstated.

Every year, there are 4± million graduates from US high schools. Most of these people end up becoming voters…

Do the math to see how exceptionally impactful adding 3± MILLION Left-leaning, non-thinking voters to the rolls every year will be on the American Experiment. Once that sinks in, you might agree with me that this is the most important societal problem we have.

Here is the best and most practical solution, by far.

Next —

This is just one of many major problems that are traceable directly back to the National Academies of Sciences. Due to the length here, I’ll provide the promised second major example of their malfeasance in the next commentary.

