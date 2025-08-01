Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Kent Clizbe
15h

Sort of funny that this critique begins with the observation that a recent report on American education reform focused solely on post-secondary/college/university level issues, with the criticism that higher education rests on the foundation of K-12 education.

Have you considered that the problems of K-12 education are rooted in American universities' Schools of Education? That is, American K-12 teachers, to be licensed, must have a degree from a university School of Education. And the Schools of Education are the propagators of the PC-Progressive hate-Normal-America belief system. The belief system came from Dr George S. Counts of Columbia U. His educational philosophy is revered in American Schools of Education, which call it "Social Reconstructionism."

Thus, any focus on K-12 change MUST begin with the higher levels--the university Schools of Education.

Full details:

https://kentclizbe.substack.com/p/infiltration-and-subversion-of-american?utm_source=publication-search

Excerpt:

In his [Dr. George S. Counts'] bold proclamation, printed as a series of pamphlets capturing his PEA speeches, as Dare the School Build a New Social Order, Counts broke with Dewey’s ideas of child-centered education, and proclaimed the need for “imposition and indoctrination.”

He argued that he and his fellow Progressives had been timid, had professed and theorized, and not acted in concert with their beliefs. Counts’ argument was fundamentally Marxist, in tone and terminology, but never referenced Marx. His themes included class, class conflict, anarchy of extreme individualism, race hatred, reconstruction of society; democracy vs. industrial feudalism, capital must belong to the masses, not the favored few.

In his PEA speeches, He spoke (and spoke, and spoke, and spoke) condescendingly of “the masses,” “the minds of the masses.” He said “natural resources and all important forms of capital will have to be collectively owned.”

Counts went on to demand that “the resulting system of production and distribution be made to serve directly the masses of the people.”

He ended his speeches with a call to action to his fellow Progressive Educators, in effect a call to bloody revolution: “If democracy is to be achieved…powerful classes must be persuaded to surrender their privileges…this process has commonly been attended by bitter struggle and even bloodshed.”

In a shot across the bow of the American bourgeoisie, Counts warned his comrades, “Ruling classes never surrender their privileges voluntarily.”

Chris Denton
15h

Where are the male role models in K-12? In all discussions of equality in employment, I have never heard anyone say "We need more men as teachers in k-12." I have seen first hand how boys are treated as if they are 'defective girls', how girls are encouraged to be strong mentally and physically, and how boys are treated as if their innate character is 'toxic' and must be suppressed. Children seem to be taught that the standard approach to problem solving is to substitute feelings for facts in all disputed, contested, or contentious matters; that feelings trump facts, and that if anyone disagrees or dissents, then they are labelled 'disruptive' and must be removed from the discussion while being denigrated and rebuked. Can there be any wonder why so many families have turned to home schooling?

