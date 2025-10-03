Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

BonnieMae
7h

I agree with the first 3 points, but need to ponder the 4th. During the history of the DOEd, how have our nation's schoolchildren benefited? Have test scores gone up since its' inception? Has our nation felt the presence of it as an overall benefit and protection? I see the teacher's union being the rot at the heart of it. What is left if the union is terminated, or is that even a possibility? Having our nations' children be subject to an across-the-board standard may NOT be in the best interest of the children. What works in a coal town in Virginia may not work in the heart of New York or suburban Vancouver, Washington. I believe states here may have their finger on the pulse of education better than the federal government.

I will be interested to see other comments.

Dana H Saylor Sr.
3h

John,

I look forward to your words of wisdom from every printing. After over ninety years on this planet I have never been more astounded by the ominous changes and discoveries occurring from the depths of the oceans to the hight of the cosmos. This portends greater challenges never faced before. Perhaps the greatest challenge will be controlling AI, rather than it controlling us.

Growing up ‘Common Sense’ was an often used analogy by adults for making sound and logical decisions. Until recently we rarely heard it used in government circles. I’m wondering if younger generations have the same connotation of its meaning as it once had? After enduring the prostitution of the words “Climate Change” by government authorities for the past 30 years I’m a bit leery when a word or phrase is used that can mean something different than its original intent. Now, with the specter of AI, it raises this kind of question and many others.

Just a thought by a small town country boy.

Thanks for all you do!

