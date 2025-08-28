Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

🌱Nard🙏
11hEdited

Once upon a time, the nation rallied around the common school. Today, that idea is known as classical education. It teaches fundamentals and then moves on to critical thinking. And it works. We need to get back to basics and use models that work. We need to get back to the common school and classical education. It’s really not that difficult.

Barbara Charis
12hEdited

All 5 points are very valid. You are right there is nothing more boring than having a teacher do nothing, but spout off facts in front of a class, then grade students on what they can recall. This really is not learning. I took a class in student teaching...and we had to go and observe teachers. I selected to observe my own mother (who wound up teaching 52 years) as one of my choices. I was amazed at how good she was. She engaged her students in discussions and this impressed me. When students raised their hands to say something. She responded to everyone. She did not ignore the hands that went up. Many teachers that I have observed during my years of schooling...ignored the students, when they raised their hands. Few teachers did more than rattle off information. ...boring!

