For years now, I have had a major underlying theme: we need to meaningfully fix our horrifically bad K-12 education system. (By meaningfully, I mean no more nibbling around the edges!)

Yes, a lot of people say things like that — but what are they proposing that is genuinely “meaningful”? Popular ”fixes” like school choice are like giving a pillow to someone dying with stage four cancer: the patient will feel a little better, but nothing meaningful regarding the cancer has been done.

Critical Thinkers will say: “To meaningfully fix K-12 education, we need to get to the root of the problem” — and things like school choice aren’t even close.

The root of the problem is that we have FIFTY (50!) inadequate objectives for our K-12 education system. Go read every State’s Education Department’s Mission Statement. I have! Not one of them is sufficient — and the best sounding ones are not being adhered to (they are simply virtue signaling).

There is Only One Legitimate Solution —

That is where the Department of Education (DOEd) could be profoundly helpful. (In their reincarnation, they would strictly provide assistance.)

For example, they should publicize that we now have a National K-12 Education objective. This would be advisory: no State would be forced to go along with it. And it would be up to each State to determine how it would attain the national objective.

Here is what I propose: The objective of our K-12 education system is to produce graduates who are: Critical Thinkers, and fluent with the 3Rs.

At this point, there are Zero States that have anything like this objective as their K-12 Mission Statement. So what sense does it make that the federal Department of Education would give these 50 clueless, catastrophically failing States (e.g., here) more power and more money???

Since things have to be broken down to marketing soundbites these days, the national objective (above) might be too much for legislators, etc., to process. Here is an even simpler version:

We need to change our K-12 education system from teaching children WHAT to think, to teaching them HOW to think.

Even a Comedian Gets It!

When nationally popular comedians start saying this, hopefully that’s a sign that this extraordinarily important message will start to catch on. Just watch the first 3:25 minutes — and note 3:20!

After Greg’s commentary, the other guests weighed in with their views. Just like with the public, some make sense, while others do not. Don’t be distracted. National agreement on our priority is needed to meaningfully fix our K-12 education system:

We need to change our K-12 education system from teaching children WHAT to think, to teaching them HOW to think.

To naysayers who have given up, consider that this relatively simple and sensible solution has NEVER been tried before…

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about twice a week.

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting: