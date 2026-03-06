Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

Steve Thurston
19h

The rise of “evidenced based instruction”, scientifically grounded in research that offers proof of superior results is helping to bring up basic skills scores. For example over the last half century the “reading wars” have lead to periodic shifts between a heavy phonics emphasis (associated with conservatism) and little or no phonics emphasis (progressivism) for k-3 language instruction.

Years of research has shown that phonics is necessary and now both red and blue states are adopting evidence based reading curricula. The Mississippi Miracle is a widely used example of the success of the phonics focus.

Similar results are seen in the math and science wars, where conservative approaches fell victim to progressivism but are now coming back thanks to evidence produced by the scientific method.

This approach mirrors the “how to think” notion that is embodied in critical thinking which has the scientific method at its core.

John Shanahan's avatar
John Shanahan
1d

John Droz offers important ideas to correct our very broken K thru 12 education system..

Yes, there are many very good public and private schools, great teachers, stellar students and student athletes. But there are far too many examples where our students can not keep up with average education systems around the world, much less the very best.

We will be following and promoting John Droz on our new website:

John Shanahan's Substack - Energy And The Modern World,

johnshanahan.substack.com.

