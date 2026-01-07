Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Senior Moments
3h

That's fascinating. When I asked Chat if the Covid mRNA shot spike protein could cross the placenta, it emphatically answered "No". When I asked AlterAI it said possibly, and went on to describe various ongoing studies. I told Alter that a peer reviewed paper had just been released that clearly demonstrated that the shot's spike protein did in fact cross the placenta (I had just read the paper), and Alter then asked me for a link to the paper. So, it's still compiling information and always will be because it's programmed by humans and humans are always learning. The big issue is, which humans are feeding what info into the AI. So in my opinion Alter is hugely better than Chat, but as you stated, we still need to be on our guard and question everything. Being skeptical and thinking critically is never a bad thing.

Martin McCarthy
1h

Thanks for doing the homework and the cautionary notes.

