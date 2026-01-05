Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
10h

Thank you for your concise summary of the Venezuela situation, John.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
Linda George's avatar
Linda George
10h

We tell young people, who refuse to listeni to President Trump, let this all play out for the sake of ths Country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture