Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Garcia's avatar
Terry Garcia
5h

No one is pointing out that Maduro stole the "election" in his country to begin with. I like the points you made on Trump's actions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by John Droz and others
Juan Moller MD's avatar
Juan Moller MD
5h

These narratives need to be proven before action. The lack of formal process is the main violation of international laws.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 John Droz, jr. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture