The vast majority of parents of US K-12 age kids do not have a real choice as to how to educate their children. They do not have the money for a private school, and/or they do not have the time to homeschool, and/or they do not have the competence to homeschool, etc.

Many people are of the mistaken idea that most of the K-12 education issues are the fault of the Department of Education (DOEd). That is a MAJOR misunderstanding, as at least 95% of the issues are due to States or local school boards. Case in point, here are a few very recent school board developments at Fairfax County, Virginia, in chronological order:

Kudos to Caleigh!

But There’s More, MUCH More —

That said, arguing against gender indoctrination is only the tip of the iceberg — i.e., it is literally only about 1% of the current K-12 curriculum problems.

Where are the parents who are publicly objecting to the fact that our children are being taught that there is no God (atheism)? Where are the parents who are strenuously objecting that our children are being taught to reject Judeo-Christian moral standards (relativism)? Where are the parents who are aware of and resist that our children are being taught to be entitled (in multiple ways, like grade-inflation)? Where are the parents who are aggressively opposing the fact that our children are being taught to be anti-American (e.g., in history)? Where are the parents who are vigorously against our children being taught political science instead of Real Science? [As fate would have it, this good article just appeared today. This is a tiny part of the misinformation that appears in State-approved textbooks, across the country. Carefully reading through your kids' textbooks is a good way to get an idea of what misinformation they are being taught.] And arguably most importantly, where are the parents who are intensely objecting to the reality that our children are specifically being taught not to be Critical Thinkers (especially in science)?

The Bottom Line —

All these — and more — are empirical evidence of: 1) how poorly States are doing in operating our K-12 education system, and 2) why keeping and reforming the DOEd is in our best interest. For fifteen (15) reasons, see here.

Scrubbing DOEd and giving more K-12 education money and power to States like Virginia and school boards like Fairfax County’s is beyond absurd.

