Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Kennedy's avatar
Donald Kennedy
3h

Many times parents don't know what their children are being taught. Either don't really care or have trouble finding out what's being taught.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
Stephanie Milks's avatar
Stephanie Milks
5h

Many of the parents are too focused on their jobs and collecting material items. That in itself demonstrates that kids take the backseat. There are a lot more families that could choose to live single income, but they don't want to give up the elevated lifestyle. Parents are at work instead of fighting for their children.

I believe that the root cause is lack of real faith and trust in God. The churches are watered down. Rather than understanding that God will provide, they rely on their employers and the paychecks. Money has become a dangerous idol.

Unfortunately, we were already aware that very few people are willing to put forth the effort it takes to make necessary changes whether it is schools or government. The faithless community in NY was wallowing in distraction and apathy and many parents are already indoctrinated.

This led to major research into schools in other states and we settled in the heart of Amish country Ohio. The public school I have my boys in is practically a private Christian school. Some Amish and Mennonites send their kids through 6th grade. Teachers realize it is more important to steer kids towards morals and Christ than their paycheck. This circles back to faith in God's provision. When my youngest son was in 6th grade and we just moved here, he was struggling during recess and his teacher gave him a devotional without fear of discipline from the school. Our school and all of the neighboring public schools also have religious ed programs with nearly 100% participation rates and can't keep up with the demand for more expansion. I have been blessed to witness the clear difference in how a society operates under the full truth of Biblical standards versus half truths or a void of God all together.

While the media pours this indoctrination down our throats and makes this nonsense the focus, I do believe that there is a Christian movement that the media doesn't want anyone to know about. Our school district is growing every year. Schools are supposed to honor the separation of church and state, so it isn't going to be publicized, but if you are willing to do your research, you know where you can send your kids for a traditional education with a school board and staff that are going to quietly discard the indoctrination.

Among other signs that God is at work, we have a nephew in NY that is in his 40's and never went to church. Now that he has kids, he is going to church and he is being careful about where. There is a small business in NY that leaves free Bibles on the counter. For decades, they didn't go through very many but Covid hit and they went through a lot more free Bibles. We go to a very conservative church and we are talking about expanding the already large building because we are growing and the youth program is busting at the seams. I am aware that a much more liberal church and pastor in town is struggling to keep people in the pews.

I do think there is a movement back to conservative Christianity and that people are recognizing that picking and choosing what they like or don't like from the Bible isn't working. But we aren't going to hear about it unless it is word of mouth. God is at work and He is patient. Of that I am sure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by John Droz
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 John Droz, jr.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture