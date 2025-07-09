Should parents put their children into the current U.S. Public School System?
Here is a sample current real-world situation.
The vast majority of parents of US K-12 age kids do not have a real choice as to how to educate their children. They do not have the money for a private school, and/or they do not have the time to homeschool, and/or they do not have the competence to homeschool, etc.
Many people are of the mistaken idea that most of the K-12 education issues are the fault of the Department of Education (DOEd). That is a MAJOR misunderstanding, as at least 95% of the issues are due to States or local school boards. Case in point, here are a few very recent school board developments at Fairfax County, Virginia, in chronological order:
In 12/24, there was this: Court Rules Fairfax County Public School’s Pronoun and Bathroom Policies Violate Students’ Constitutional Rights.
Shortly after, the Federalist had this good article about the Fairfax situation.
Subsequently, the Defending Education website lists Fairfax County School Board as one of the top ten worst school boards in the US.
Department of Education to investigate Northern Virginia schools over transgender protections. (Note that this indicates that DOEd is on the side of the parents, against the school board and the State of Virginia.)
Fairfax Mom Confronts School Board For Elementary School Gender Studies. The quandary she and her husband are dealing with is where to send their two sons to school. [Note: despite how her name is spelled on the video, it is actually Caleigh Weichbrodt. Go figure…]
Fairfax School Board removes even the pretense of parent participation.
U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights Launches Title VI Investigation into Fairfax County Public Schools. (Note this again says that DOEd is on the side of the parents, against the school board and the State of Virginia.)
Kudos to Caleigh!
But There’s More, MUCH More —
That said, arguing against gender indoctrination is only the tip of the iceberg — i.e., it is literally only about 1% of the current K-12 curriculum problems.
Where are the parents who are publicly objecting to the fact that our children are being taught that there is no God (atheism)?
Where are the parents who are strenuously objecting that our children are being taught to reject Judeo-Christian moral standards (relativism)?
Where are the parents who are aware of and resist that our children are being taught to be entitled (in multiple ways, like grade-inflation)?
Where are the parents who are aggressively opposing the fact that our children are being taught to be anti-American (e.g., in history)?
Where are the parents who are vigorously against our children being taught political science instead of Real Science?
[As fate would have it, this good article just appeared today. This is a tiny part of the misinformation that appears in State-approved textbooks, across the country. Carefully reading through your kids' textbooks is a good way to get an idea of what misinformation they are being taught.]
And arguably most importantly, where are the parents who are intensely objecting to the reality that our children are specifically being taught not to be Critical Thinkers (especially in science)?
The Bottom Line —
All these — and more — are empirical evidence of: 1) how poorly States are doing in operating our K-12 education system, and 2) why keeping and reforming the DOEd is in our best interest. For fifteen (15) reasons, see here.
Scrubbing DOEd and giving more K-12 education money and power to States like Virginia and school boards like Fairfax County’s is beyond absurd.
Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:
I am now offering incentives for you to sign up new subscribers!
I also consider reader submissions on Critical Thinking on my topics of interest.
Check out the Archives of this Critical Thinking substack.
WiseEnergy.org: discusses the Science (or lack thereof) behind our energy options.
C19Science.info: covers the lack of genuine Science behind our COVID-19 policies.
Election-Integrity.info: multiple major reports on the election integrity issue.
Media Balance Newsletter: a free, twice-a-month newsletter that covers what the mainstream media does not do, on issues from COVID to climate, elections to education, renewables to religion, etc. Here are the Newsletter’s 2025 Archives. Please send me an email to get your free copy. When emailing me, please make sure to include your full name and the state where you live. (Of course, you can cancel the Media Balance Newsletter at any time - but why would you?
Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about once a week).
Many times parents don't know what their children are being taught. Either don't really care or have trouble finding out what's being taught.
Many of the parents are too focused on their jobs and collecting material items. That in itself demonstrates that kids take the backseat. There are a lot more families that could choose to live single income, but they don't want to give up the elevated lifestyle. Parents are at work instead of fighting for their children.
I believe that the root cause is lack of real faith and trust in God. The churches are watered down. Rather than understanding that God will provide, they rely on their employers and the paychecks. Money has become a dangerous idol.
Unfortunately, we were already aware that very few people are willing to put forth the effort it takes to make necessary changes whether it is schools or government. The faithless community in NY was wallowing in distraction and apathy and many parents are already indoctrinated.
This led to major research into schools in other states and we settled in the heart of Amish country Ohio. The public school I have my boys in is practically a private Christian school. Some Amish and Mennonites send their kids through 6th grade. Teachers realize it is more important to steer kids towards morals and Christ than their paycheck. This circles back to faith in God's provision. When my youngest son was in 6th grade and we just moved here, he was struggling during recess and his teacher gave him a devotional without fear of discipline from the school. Our school and all of the neighboring public schools also have religious ed programs with nearly 100% participation rates and can't keep up with the demand for more expansion. I have been blessed to witness the clear difference in how a society operates under the full truth of Biblical standards versus half truths or a void of God all together.
While the media pours this indoctrination down our throats and makes this nonsense the focus, I do believe that there is a Christian movement that the media doesn't want anyone to know about. Our school district is growing every year. Schools are supposed to honor the separation of church and state, so it isn't going to be publicized, but if you are willing to do your research, you know where you can send your kids for a traditional education with a school board and staff that are going to quietly discard the indoctrination.
Among other signs that God is at work, we have a nephew in NY that is in his 40's and never went to church. Now that he has kids, he is going to church and he is being careful about where. There is a small business in NY that leaves free Bibles on the counter. For decades, they didn't go through very many but Covid hit and they went through a lot more free Bibles. We go to a very conservative church and we are talking about expanding the already large building because we are growing and the youth program is busting at the seams. I am aware that a much more liberal church and pastor in town is struggling to keep people in the pews.
I do think there is a movement back to conservative Christianity and that people are recognizing that picking and choosing what they like or don't like from the Bible isn't working. But we aren't going to hear about it unless it is word of mouth. God is at work and He is patient. Of that I am sure.