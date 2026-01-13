Based on the strong response to my last post — A Fabulous Poem — I have been asked by several people to post some of my haikus. OK, here goes…

FYI , a aiku is a short, unrhymed poem. The structure of a haiku in English typically follows a three-line, 5-7-5 syllable pattern. For more see here.

Back in the early 1980s I was heavily involved in the Mac vs PC debate. At one point I created a very popular website thoroughly comparing the two options. (Since the debate has been won, I no longer maintain that site.)

To make it interesting, after every page of technical comparisons on my website, I ended with a Haiku I had written or found. Here they are (stripped of the technical discussion part). Enjoy the insightful humor…

——————————————————————————————————————————

On my Mac vs PC Website, at the end of page 1…

Choose Mac or PC?

Now everyone wants to know.

The answer is clear.

Website page 2…

Out of memory.

We wish to hold the whole sky,

But we never will.

Website page 3…

With searching comes loss

And the presence of absence:

“Your File” was not found.

Website page 4…

First snow, then silence.

This thousand dollar screen dies

So beautifully.

Website page 5…

Yesterday it worked.

Today it is not working.

Windows is like that.

Website page 6…

Windows XP crashed.

I am the Blue Screen of Death.

No one hears your screams.

Website page 7…

Serious error.

All shortcuts have disappeared.

Screen. Mind. Both are blank.

Website page 8…

The Tao that is seen

Is not the true Tao, until

You bring fresh toner.

Website page 9…

Chaos reigns within.

Reflect, repent, and reboot.

Order shall return.

Website page 10…

Aborted effort:

Close all that you have worked on.

You ask way too much.

Website page 11…

Stay the patient course.

Of little worth is your ire.

The network is down.

Website page 12…

A crash reduces

Your expensive computer

To a simple stone.

Website page 13…

You step in the stream,

But the water has moved on.

This page is not here.

Website page 14…

Three things are certain:

Death, taxes, and lost data.

Guess which has occurred.

Website page 15…

The website you seek

Can not be located — but

Countless more exist.

———————————————————————————————

I also included lots of humorous images, like these…

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about twice a week.

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting: