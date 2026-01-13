Haikus Relating to Computer Usage
Critically Thinking about: Mac vs PC
Based on the strong response to my last post — A Fabulous Poem — I have been asked by several people to post some of my haikus. OK, here goes…
FYI , a aiku is a short, unrhymed poem. The structure of a haiku in English typically follows a three-line, 5-7-5 syllable pattern. For more see here.
Back in the early 1980s I was heavily involved in the Mac vs PC debate. At one point I created a very popular website thoroughly comparing the two options. (Since the debate has been won, I no longer maintain that site.)
To make it interesting, after every page of technical comparisons on my website, I ended with a Haiku I had written or found. Here they are (stripped of the technical discussion part). Enjoy the insightful humor…
On my Mac vs PC Website, at the end of page 1…
Choose Mac or PC?
Now everyone wants to know.
The answer is clear.
Website page 2…
Out of memory.
We wish to hold the whole sky,
But we never will.
Website page 3…
With searching comes loss
And the presence of absence:
“Your File” was not found.
Website page 4…
First snow, then silence.
This thousand dollar screen dies
So beautifully.
Website page 5…
Yesterday it worked.
Today it is not working.
Windows is like that.
Website page 6…
Windows XP crashed.
I am the Blue Screen of Death.
No one hears your screams.
Website page 7…
Serious error.
All shortcuts have disappeared.
Screen. Mind. Both are blank.
Website page 8…
The Tao that is seen
Is not the true Tao, until
You bring fresh toner.
Website page 9…
Chaos reigns within.
Reflect, repent, and reboot.
Order shall return.
Website page 10…
Aborted effort:
Close all that you have worked on.
You ask way too much.
Website page 11…
Stay the patient course.
Of little worth is your ire.
The network is down.
Website page 12…
A crash reduces
Your expensive computer
To a simple stone.
Website page 13…
You step in the stream,
But the water has moved on.
This page is not here.
Website page 14…
Three things are certain:
Death, taxes, and lost data.
Guess which has occurred.
Website page 15…
The website you seek
Can not be located — but
Countless more exist.
I also included lots of humorous images, like these…
I went straight from Univac 1108 EXEC to DOS to OS/2 to Linux. Never used Windoze or MacOS of any vintage (except for writing an FTP server in Lisp on a Mac 2-CI). One of the cool OS/2 features was that it ran Windoze 3.11 apps faster than Windoze on the same hardware because it had a 32-bit graphics engine. IBM and Microsoft briefly conspired. Windoze NT was the result, based on the OS/2 1.4 Kernel, which remained as the kernel for Windoze for many years (maybe even now?). OS/2 faded away after Warp 5. Shortly after Windoze NT came out, a computer rag columnist (Spencer Katt?) remarked "Using Windows NT is like having a child help you."
Sorry, I don't have any Univac or OS/2 or Linux haiku.
Love a mid day laugh. Thanks.