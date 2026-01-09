Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Van Snyder
13h

What a lovely story. Thanks for sharing it. My wife Mac Thuy Thi was born in Ba Ria, a few miles up the road from Vung Tau, after her parents had fled Haiphong. We met in a supermarket in Altadena in 1976 after she and her parents and brother and five sisters had lived in Camp Pendleton for several months. Her older sister had worked for a US Army Colonel in Saigon, I think Al Haig, who gave the family a pass onto Ton Son Nhut air base. The next C5 to leave for the Philippines was the one carrying 500 babies that the Viet Cong shot down. After changing planes at Subic Bay they stayed in Guam as guests of the US Navy for several weeks. She described it as a dusty desert island where everybody has eye infections. But she said the Navy had much better food than the Marines. We were married in 1977.

6 replies by John Droz and others
Alistair Pope
7h

Everyone,

Thank you for your appreciation and enjoyment of our impossibly unlikely story.

What are the chances that in the six weeks before the whole country collapsed a postman finds that Maria (aka Phan Thi Huyen Thu) had moved several times over the years. But as the mail must get through, he follows the trail from address to address and delivers my letter. What are the chances that the postal service is still functional and the reply Maria posts reaches me in Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea?

And that is just the beginning of the Herculean challenges to be overcome ...

I will add notes under each post recounting more of our story.

