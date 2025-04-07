It goes without saying that the Left would like to derail the American Experiment. As Lincoln so eloquently stated in his Lyceum speech, there is not likely going to be a military attack from a foreign power, but rather an invasion from within.

As outlined here, there is strong evidence that the Left has no compunction against committing election malfeasance. Fortunately, over the last four years, the Right has made strong gains in securing election integrity, thanks to competent and committed warriors like Cleta Mitchell. Due to her and other allies, numerous State organizations have taken hold (e.g., here), State election laws have been tightened, the RNC has finally been aggressive regarding lawsuits, poll watchers have come out in droves, etc., etc. The 2024 election results were due in no small part to these efforts at improving election integrity.

That said, the Left has an even more powerful and devious plan to win US elections — and almost no one is paying attention!

To appreciate this, we need to fully comprehend the reality that while those on the Right are almost entirely focused on short-term solutions, the Left is very comfortable also playing the Long Game. In other words, they are perfectly willing to adopt a strategy that might not come to fruition for 10 to 20 years… Since conservatives would almost never do that, they don’t ordinarily think in those terms — so even though the evidence is in black and white before them, they have difficulty grasping such a strategy. Big Mistake!

The Left’s Long Game

The number one fear of the Left is to have Critically Thinking citizens. I can not overstate the importance of fully grasping that pivotal understanding.

Since the Left is petrified of that happening they have expended enormous time, effort, and resources trying to ensure that the US has the absolute minimum of Critically Thinking citizens. After considerable research, they decided that their absolute best way of restricting the number of Critically Thinking citizens was to take control of the US K-12 education system. What does this mean?

“Taking Control” means that the Left is calling the shots in almost every important aspect of the US K-12 education system. For example: 1) they have captured the teacher certification process, 2) they write the subject standards [e.g., Common Core Math], 3) they determine the classroom subject textbooks, 4) they purposefully introduce anti-Judeo-Christian topics like SEL, 5) they see that anti-American values are attacked by infusing text and library books approved by the ALA (e.g., see here and here). Etc. For good measure, they have also indoctrinated professors at colleges to reinforce the K-12 brainwashing for those students who go on to that level, etc.

The Left’s Focus on K-12 Science

Of their K-12 program, their most insidious influence is that they make sure that both Knowledge and Skills are skewed to promote Progressive ideology — particularly in the subject area of Science. They have focused on Science standards as they are acutely aware that Science is the most appropriate subject for teaching children how to be Critical Thinkers — which they adamantly oppose.

With the Next General Science Standards (NGSS) they not only do not teach the skill of Critical Thinking to K-12 students, they purposefully teach the OPPOSITE! The antithesis of critically thinking students are those who are easily led to comply, as they don’t ask sufficient questions, or don’t intelligently critique the answers they are given. These students are intentionally trained to be conformists, submissives, sheeple, etc.

How are students taught to be compliant? In the NGSS there are multiple subliminal messages supporting conformity, like: a) go along with whatever is politically correct, b) defer to authority, c) accept at face value the statements of experts, d) concur with consensus views, e) buy into one-sided presentations of information, f) don’t question computer projections, etc., etc.

All of these have the same subconscious message: People a lot smarter than you have made a determination here, so we do not need — or want — any input from you. In other words, they are communicating: We do not want you to do any critical thinking!

The definition of Science is: Science is a process. What that process is is a continuous and well-organized (e.g., the Scientific Method) refinement of what are the truths of our existence. As such, one of the hallmarks of a true scientist is that they are a skeptic. In other words, they are a person who instinctively ask questions, like: who? what? why? when? etc. Interestingly Critical Thinkers are also people who do not just robotically accept what they are told: after they ask questions they are not swayed by light-weight answers.

Where the Rubber Hits the Road

So let’s be perfectly clear: over the last few decades (remember: the long game) the American K-12 school system has been set up: 1) to indoctrinate students with progressive ideology, and 2) to produce non-critically thinking graduates.

Every year there are about 4 MILLION graduates from the American K-12 school system. Shortly thereafter most of those graduates become American voting citizens!

How long can the American Experiment survive when there are 3± Million voters added: 1) who have been thoroughly propagandized with Left-leaning ideology, and 2) who have been trained to be compliant conformists?

Briefly, this is the Left’s plan to legally steal elections, and no one is doing anything meaningful to stop it…

Transforming the Department of Education is the absolute best option we have to stop this tsunami from undermining our electorate.

