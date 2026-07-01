I thought that I would recognize this special week by posting a few articles relating to our 250th Anniversary. The prior one was from the inimitable Sharyl Attkisson. She called it “My American Trivia Quiz”. Part 2 had just the questions, but this one (Part 3) has the answers as well. Enjoy!—————————————————————————

Test your red, white, and blue knowledge with this fun mix of easy, medium-challenge, and patriotic questions. Take it to the barbecue! Answers follow.

The Questions and Answers —

1. How many stars are on the current American flag?

Answer: 50 – One for each state.

2. What is the national bird of the United States?

Answer: The bald eagle.

3. Which city was the Declaration of Independence signed in?

Answer: Philadelphia.

4. How many original colonies were there?

Answer: 13.

5. What does the motto “E pluribus unum” mean?

Answer: Out of many, one.

6. Who was the first President of the United States?

Answer: George Washington.

7. What is the smallest state by land area?

Answer: Rhode Island.

8. Which state is known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes”?

Answer: Minnesota.

9. What year was the Declaration of Independence adopted?

Answer: 1776.

10. Who wrote most of the Declaration of Independence?

Answer: Thomas Jefferson.

11. In which state would you find Mount Rushmore?

Answer: South Dakota.

12. What are the colors of the U.S. flag officially called?

Answer: Old Glory Red, White, and Blue (or simply red, white, and blue).

13. Who gifted the Statue of Liberty to the U.S.?

Answer: France.

14. What is the capital of the United States?

Answer: Washington, D.C.

15. Which president appears on the $5 bill?

Answer: Abraham Lincoln.

16. What is the longest river in the United States?

Answer: The Missouri River (it edges out the Mississippi when measured end-to-end).

17. Which amendment abolished slavery?

Answer: The 13th Amendment.

18. What is the nickname of New York City?

Answer: The Big Apple.

19. Who was the only U.S. president to serve more than two terms?

Answer: Franklin D. Roosevelt.

20. In what year did the U.S. purchase Alaska from Russia?

Answer: 1867.

21. What sport is known as America’s pastime?

Answer: Baseball.

22. Which state was the first to ratify the Constitution?

Answer: Delaware.

23. What is the tallest mountain in the contiguous U.S.?

Answer: Mount Whitney (in California).

24. Which president is on Mount Rushmore along with Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln?

Answer: Theodore Roosevelt.

25. What famous document was signed on July 4, 1776?

Answer: The Declaration of Independence.

26. Which U.S. state is the only one that can be typed with one row of a QWERTY keyboard?

Answer: Alaska.

27. What is the national anthem of the United States?

Answer: The Star-Spangled Banner.

28. Which city is home to the Liberty Bell?

Answer: Philadelphia.

29. Who was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic (an American icon)?

Answer: Amelia Earhart.

30. What American battle do most historians consider to be among the top five (5) most important battles in the history of the World?

Answer: Saratoga (Revolutionary War: 1777).

31. Which fast food item is often called America’s national dish?

Answer: The hamburger.

32. In which state is the Grand Canyon located?

Answer: Arizona.

33. Who invented the light bulb (U.S. inventor)?

Answer: Thomas Edison.

34. What is the largest park in the continental U.S.?

Answer: The Adirondack Park.

35. Which state has produced the most U.S. presidents?

Answer: Virginia (home to eight presidents).

36. What year did the first Moon landing occur with American astronauts?

Answer: 1969 (Apollo 11).

37. Which amendment guarantees freedom of speech?

Answer: The First Amendment.

38. What is the largest state by land area?

Answer: Alaska.

39. Who was the first African American president?

Answer: Barack Obama.

40. What famous bridge connects San Francisco to Marin County?

Answer: The Golden Gate Bridge.

41. Which holiday is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November?

Answer: Thanksgiving.

42. What is the name of the U.S. space agency?

Answer: NASA.

43. Which baseball team is famously associated with Babe Ruth?

Answer: New York Yankees.

44. What is the official flower of the United States?

Answer: The rose.

45. Which president delivered the Gettysburg Address?

Answer: Abraham Lincoln.

46. What do historians consider to be the most important US sporting event (all sports) in the last 100 years?

Answer: US hockey team defeating Russians in the 1980 Olympics

47. Which singer is known as the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”?

Answer: Elvis Presley.

48. What is the name of the famous Philadelphia sandwich with thinly sliced beef and cheese?

Answer: The cheesesteak (Philly cheesesteak).

49. Which national park was the first established in the U.S.?

Answer: Yellowstone National Park.

50. What does the bald eagle hold in its talons on the Great Seal of the United States? Answer: An olive branch (peace) and arrows (war).

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