Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Barbara Charis's avatar
Barbara Charis
13h

In 1970, I was in Philadelphia with my five year old daughter...and we went to see the Liberty Bell. I think she even touched it. We also visited Boston and went to see Plymouth Rock, then drove north to Canada and stayed in the Frontenac Hotel in Quebec. My daughter got the traveling bug and has spent a lifetime traveling worldwide. As for me, I like to keep my feet on the ground...and have driven all over the United States. I have driven across the USA five times by myself...and five other times with family members.

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Bob Armstrong's avatar
Bob Armstrong
13hEdited

I lived 2 decades at 42 Peck Slip built in 1873 with the Brooklyn Bridge & East River my view , and the Paris Cafe downstairs , named I'm sure for marketing purposes , when the French gifted the Statue of Liberty .

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