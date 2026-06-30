Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

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Justin
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Thank you for assembling the questions. I found I could answer all but 2 or 3, though I attribute much of it to my study of US history and the Constitution, which I try to teach others about, hoping to keep the flame of liberty alive, as well as a knowledge of rights (God-given) and the fundamental role of government to protect those rights.

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