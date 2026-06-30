I thought that I would recognize this special week by posting a few articles relating to our 250th Anniversary. The first one is from the inimitable Sharyl Attkisson. She called it “My American Trivia Quiz”. Today I’ll just have the questions, but tomorrow I’ll post the answers as well.—————————————————————————

Test your red, white, and blue knowledge with this fun mix of easy, medium-challenge, and patriotic questions. Take it to the barbecue! Answers follow.

What does the bald eagle hold in its talons on the Great Seal of the United States?

Which national park was the first established in the U.S.?

What is the name of the famous Philadelphia sandwich with thinly sliced beef and cheese?

Which singer is known as the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”?

What US battle do most historians categorize as being one of the top five most important battles in the history of the world?

What is the official flower of the United States?

Which baseball team is famously associated with Babe Ruth?

What is the name of the U.S. space agency?

Which holiday is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November?

Who was the first African American president?

What is the largest state by land area?

What year did the first Moon landing occur with American astronauts?

Which state has produced the most U.S. presidents?

What is the largest park in the continental U.S.?

In which state is the Grand Canyon located?

What American battle do most historians consider to be among the top five (5) most important battles in the history of the World?

Who was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic (an American icon)?

Which city is home to the Liberty Bell?

What is the national anthem of the United States?

Which U.S. state is the only one that can be typed with one row of a QWERTY keyboard?

Which president is on Mount Rushmore along with Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln?

What is the tallest mountain in the contiguous U.S.?

Which state was the first to ratify the Constitution?

What sport is known as America’s pastime?

In what year did the U.S. purchase Alaska from Russia?

Who was the only U.S. president to serve more than two terms?

What is the nickname of New York City?

What is the longest river in the United States?

What is the capital of the United States?

Who gifted the Statue of Liberty to the U.S.?

What are the colors of the U.S. flag officially called?

In which state would you find Mount Rushmore?

Who wrote most of the Declaration of Independence?

What year was the Declaration of Independence adopted?

Which state is known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes”?

What is the smallest state by land area?

Who was the first President of the United States?

What does the motto “E pluribus unum” mean?

How many original colonies were there?

Which city was the Declaration of Independence signed in?

What is the national bird of the United States?

How many stars are on the current American flag?

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