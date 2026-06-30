Critically Thinking About Our 250th Anniversary — 2
I thought that I would recognize this special week by posting a few articles relating to our 250th Anniversary. The first one is from the inimitable Sharyl Attkisson. She called it “My American Trivia Quiz”. Today I’ll just have the questions, but tomorrow I’ll post the answers as well.—————————————————————————
Test your red, white, and blue knowledge with this fun mix of easy, medium-challenge, and patriotic questions. Take it to the barbecue! Answers follow.
How many stars are on the current American flag?
What is the national bird of the United States?
Which city was the Declaration of Independence signed in?
How many original colonies were there?
What does the motto “E pluribus unum” mean?
Who was the first President of the United States?
What is the smallest state by land area?
Which state is known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes”?
What year was the Declaration of Independence adopted?
Who wrote most of the Declaration of Independence?
In which state would you find Mount Rushmore?
What are the colors of the U.S. flag officially called?
Who gifted the Statue of Liberty to the U.S.?
What is the capital of the United States?
Which president appears on the $5 bill?
What is the longest river in the United States?
Which amendment abolished slavery?
What is the nickname of New York City?
Who was the only U.S. president to serve more than two terms?
In what year did the U.S. purchase Alaska from Russia?
What sport is known as America’s pastime?
Which state was the first to ratify the Constitution?
What is the tallest mountain in the contiguous U.S.?
Which president is on Mount Rushmore along with Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln?
What famous document was signed on July 4, 1776?
Which U.S. state is the only one that can be typed with one row of a QWERTY keyboard?
What is the national anthem of the United States?
Which city is home to the Liberty Bell?
Who was the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic (an American icon)?
What American battle do most historians consider to be among the top five (5) most important battles in the history of the World?
Which fast food item is often called America’s national dish?
In which state is the Grand Canyon located?
Who invented the light bulb (U.S. inventor)?
What is the largest park in the continental U.S.?
Which state has produced the most U.S. presidents?
What year did the first Moon landing occur with American astronauts?
Which amendment guarantees freedom of speech?
What is the largest state by land area?
Who was the first African American president?
What famous bridge connects San Francisco to Marin County?
Which holiday is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November?
What is the name of the U.S. space agency?
Which baseball team is famously associated with Babe Ruth?
What is the official flower of the United States?
Which president delivered the Gettysburg Address?
What US battle do most historians categorize as being one of the top five most important battles in the history of the world?
Which singer is known as the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll”?
What is the name of the famous Philadelphia sandwich with thinly sliced beef and cheese?
Which national park was the first established in the U.S.?
What does the bald eagle hold in its talons on the Great Seal of the United States?
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Thank you for assembling the questions. I found I could answer all but 2 or 3, though I attribute much of it to my study of US history and the Constitution, which I try to teach others about, hoping to keep the flame of liberty alive, as well as a knowledge of rights (God-given) and the fundamental role of government to protect those rights.