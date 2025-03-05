It was suggested that I try out a new AI tool called NoteBookLM.

I did and here are the basics of how it works:

1 - I submit a select few articles, reports, etc. on a topic of interest. 2 - AI digests these and comes up with a composite overview. (It’s important to restate that the overview will just be about what I sent.) 3 - It is then available as a text or an audio file. 4 - The audio file is an amazing conversation between two AI-generated voices (a man and a woman) who have a pro-and-con discussion about the material submitted. It is extremely realistic!

Here is the test I gave it —

a) I wanted the discussion to be about How to Teach Critical Thinking. I selected four of my Substack commentaries that covered various aspects of this topic (pro & con): here, here, here, and here. b) After I submitted those four commentaries, it took about five minutes for AI to digest these, come up with an intelligible overview discussion, and to then produce a podcast-like audio file. c) Click below to listen to it (or go here). It’s about 10 minutes long.

1× 0:00 -10:56

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Tell me that this isn’t fabulous… Remember these are NOT real people talking, plus I am controlling what they are discussing (by the materials I submit).

Included with every analysis is a Study Guide which includes: a) quiz questions on the material, b) answers to the quiz questions, and c) essay questions!

There are even more presently available NotebookLM features that I have yet to master — like the ability to get into the conversation with the two hosts by adding comments or asking them a question (!!!).

It is clear that the next step will be to have a video exchange between these two artificial people. The implications of this are profound!

For example, we will no longer need expensive newscasters on TV. They will go the way of the telephone switchboard operators…

To me this again screams out the importance of having Critical Thinking skills!

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting:

