We are in agreement that Critically Thinking citizens would be a MAJOR benefit to themselves (e.g., see here) and to America.

Now that we have dismissed the specious argument that Critical Thinking is not teachable (and IS transferrable from one subject area to another), the question is: how do we teach it in K-12?

I made a stab at this exceptionally important question here. My argument was: to break down the common attributes a Critically Thinking person has and teach each of those separately. When done it stands to reason that you will almost certainly end up with a Critically Thinking person.

I decided to pose this question to ChatGPT: “What is the best way to teach Critical Thinking to K-12 students?” *

I thought that the ChatGPT answer was decent, so am republishing it:

“Teaching critical thinking to K-12 students is essential for helping them develop the skills to analyze information, make informed decisions, and solve problems effectively. Here are some effective strategies for teaching critical thinking to students of various age groups:

1. Encourage Questioning

Foster curiosity: Encourage students to ask questions about everything they learn. Promote an environment where they feel comfortable exploring ideas and expressing their thoughts.

Model question-asking: Teachers can ask open-ended questions that stimulate thinking, such as "Why do you think that?" or "What evidence supports your view?"

2. Use Problem-Based Learning

Real-world problems: Present students with real-world problems or scenarios where they must analyze information, evaluate options, and create solutions.

Collaboration: Let students work together in groups to solve these problems. This fosters critical thinking through dialogue and the exchange of ideas.

3. Teach Logical Reasoning

Deductive and inductive reasoning: Introduce the basic concepts of logical reasoning, such as distinguishing between generalizations and specific conclusions.

Argument construction: Teach students how to make a valid argument by supporting their ideas with evidence and reasoning, as well as how to recognize weak arguments.

4. Encourage Reflection

Self-assessment: Have students reflect on their thinking process, asking themselves questions like, "What was my reasoning?" or "Did I consider all the information?"

Think-pair-share: This strategy encourages students to first think about a question on their own, then discuss it with a partner, and finally share ideas with the class.

5. Use Socratic Seminars

Open-ended discussions: Hold class discussions where students are encouraged to think critically, listen to others' perspectives, and respond with thoughtful arguments. Use open-ended questions to guide the conversation.

Respect differing viewpoints: Teach students how to respectfully disagree and build on others' ideas.

6. Use Media and Technology

Evaluate sources: Teach students to analyze and question information found online, especially with the rise of misinformation.

Media literacy: Provide exercises that require students to critically evaluate advertisements, news articles, and social media content.

7. Teach Cognitive Biases and Fallacies

Awareness of bias: Help students understand common cognitive biases and logical fallacies so they can recognize them in their own thinking and in others' arguments.

Fallacy detection exercises: Use examples from real life (such as media articles or debates) to identify fallacies and biases.

8. Provide Opportunities for Debate

Structured debates: Let students engage in structured debates on various topics, encouraging them to argue from different perspectives. This improves their ability to think critically and argue persuasively.

Classroom discussions: In addition to formal debates, give students time to voice their opinions and challenge each other's ideas in a constructive way.

9. Encourage Creative Problem Solving

Brainstorming: Teach students to generate multiple solutions to a problem, emphasizing the importance of creativity in thinking.

Scenario-based activities: Create hypothetical scenarios where students must think outside the box to find solutions.

10. Use Thinking Maps

Graphic organizers: Tools like Venn diagrams, mind maps, and flowcharts can help students visualize their thinking process and organize ideas clearly.

Visual learning: These visual aids can help students structure their critical thinking process, making complex ideas easier to understand and analyze.

11. Foster a Growth Mindset

Emphasize effort over ability: Teach students that intelligence and critical thinking skills can be developed through hard work and persistence. Encourage them to view challenges as opportunities to grow.

12. Scaffold Critical Thinking Skills

Gradual complexity: Start with simple tasks and gradually introduce more complex problems that require deeper analysis. This approach helps students build their skills over time.

Step-by-step instruction: Break down critical thinking skills into smaller, manageable steps, like gathering evidence, making inferences, and drawing conclusions.

By integrating these strategies into teaching, K-12 students develop the critical thinking skills that are essential not only for academic success but also for navigating the world as informed and thoughtful individuals.”

So, what do you think?

A profoundly significant question is: which of the fifty States formally teach these concepts (preferably in Science curriculum), and then formally incorporate these ideas into the rest of their curricula?

To my knowledge, the answer is: None. Zero. Nada.

This is one of many reasons why eliminating the federal Department of Education (DOEd) and leaving the K-12 education system to the fifty States would be like jumping from the frying pan into the fire.

On the other hand, if DOEd buys into the extreme importance of teaching Critical Thinking to K-12 students, they could publicly state that as part of their Mission Statement.

Then they could say to States: “If you want any of our $100B± discretionary money, we need satisfactory proof that you are formally teaching your K-12 students to be Critical Thinkers.”

That simple DOEd change would arguably be the most beneficial improvement to US K-12 education in the last 50+ years.

* If Critical Thinking was unteachable, that would have been the answer provided by ChatGPT — but it was not. Therefore, the logical deduction is that ChatGPT agrees that Critical Thinking is teachable. That said, I specifically asked ChatGPT the questions: 1) is Critical Thinking teachable? and 2) Is Critical Thinking transferrable from one subject area (domain) to another? I will publish the AI answers in a future column.

