AMAZING Grok Imagine
Will this power be used for good, or bad?
I apologize for interrupting our regular programming — but I think you’ll approve. I want to show you an amazing new AI development: Grok Imagine. (I will come back to the important China wind energy commentary later.)
What we have here is that Grok Imagine starts with a still shot photo.
It then makes up a short video from that single still shot!
In the process it also fabricates an audio track!
If that wasn’t enough you have some editing ability!
Let me show you a simple example…
Here is a single photo of a Fall scene of the Moose River (near our Adirondack cottage).
Now I just give it to Grok Imagine (zero instructions) and this is the video they fabricated, including sounds of a river (click to play)…
Here is another example, this one of my wife’s 75 birthday party. First we see the single still photo I submitted…
This was the video that was automatically generated (completely made up)…
I then did a simple edit, informing Grok that this was Elaine’s 75 Birthday.
With just that basic info, the audio track was immediately changed.
————————————————————————————
Considering that this is Grok’s FIRST public iteration, of this tool, imagine how good it will be a year from now.
It also doesn’t take much imagination as to realize other applications of this powerful fabricator — especially nefarious ones.
AGAIN, this reinforces the extreme importance of citizens being Critical Thinkers — which must be taught in K-12 schools…
Thoughts?
Scares me to death. Nothing we see online can ever be considered 100% real again. We must assume it's potentially contrived by AI. Yet the courts are admitting video as evidence in some trials. I expect this will be extremely short lived.
AI might be entertaining, I don't know. But the grim reality if AI is that like ANY technology, the early adopters will be those who use it for evil - mis/disinformation, blackmail, crime, etc. If I was to make the laws, I would hold the AI company and people who publish AI-based material jointly liable for any civil or criminal damages resulting from it's use.