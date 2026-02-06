I apologize for interrupting our regular programming — but I think you’ll approve. I want to show you an amazing new AI development: Grok Imagine. (I will come back to the important China wind energy commentary later.)

What we have here is that Grok Imagine starts with a still shot photo.

It then makes up a short video from that single still shot! In the process it also fabricates an audio track! If that wasn’t enough you have some editing ability!

Let me show you a simple example…

Here is a single photo of a Fall scene of the Moose River (near our Adirondack cottage).

Now I just give it to Grok Imagine (zero instructions) and this is the video they fabricated, including sounds of a river (click to play)…

Here is another example, this one of my wife’s 75 birthday party. First we see the single still photo I submitted…

This was the video that was automatically generated (completely made up)…

I then did a simple edit, informing Grok that this was Elaine’s 75 Birthday.

With just that basic info, the audio track was immediately changed.

————————————————————————————

Considering that this is Grok’s FIRST public iteration, of this tool, imagine how good it will be a year from now.

It also doesn’t take much imagination as to realize other applications of this powerful fabricator — especially nefarious ones.

AGAIN, this reinforces the extreme importance of citizens being Critical Thinkers — which must be taught in K-12 schools…

Thoughts?

Leave a comment

Share

Thanks for reading Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues! Please pass a link to this article on to other associates who might benefit. They can subscribe for FREE to receive new posts (typically about twice a week.

Here is other information from this scientist that you might find interesting: