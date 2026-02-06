Critically Thinking About Select Societal Issues

Nadia Nichols
Scares me to death. Nothing we see online can ever be considered 100% real again. We must assume it's potentially contrived by AI. Yet the courts are admitting video as evidence in some trials. I expect this will be extremely short lived.

Mike Dee
AI might be entertaining, I don't know. But the grim reality if AI is that like ANY technology, the early adopters will be those who use it for evil - mis/disinformation, blackmail, crime, etc. If I was to make the laws, I would hold the AI company and people who publish AI-based material jointly liable for any civil or criminal damages resulting from it's use.

